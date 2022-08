Aston Villa v Everton (Bet 5 Get 5 Fixture) Gerrard & Lampard rekindle the fight The Opta Stat: "Everton won just two away Premier League games in 2021-22, their fewest in a season since 2003-04 (1), while the Toffees lost 13 games on the road, their most since 2000-01 (also 13). In fact, Everton have also failed to score in each of their last three away Premier League matches against Aston Villa, attempting 38 shots without success." The Betfair Bet Back Villa to win, under 2.5 goals & The draw at HT in a 7.6 13/2 Bet Builder

Arsenal v Leicester City Foxes to be hunted The Opta Stat: "Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in seven Premier League games against Leicester - only against Everton (8) and Watford (6) has he netted more in the competition. Leicester's James Maddison, meanwhile, has been involved in eight goals in his last five Premier League games (4 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet Back Jesus to score and Maddison to have 1+ shots on target @ 3.95 3/1

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United Seagulls & Magpies The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won five Premier League away games so far in 2022, already more than they won on the road in the whole of 2021 (4). Home side Brighton, though, have won six of their last nine league games (D2 L1), picking up victories at Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in that run." The Betfair Bet Back Both teams to score & either side to win @ 2.74 7/4



Manchester City v Bournemouth Cherries to be picked off The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won all 10 of their Premier League matches against Bournemouth, the best 100%- winning ratio by a team against another in Premier League history. Bournemouth, meanwhile, have only led for eight minutes in their 16 league meetings against Manchester City between 1987 and 2020." The Betfair Bet Back Man City to be leading at 20 minutes @ 2.2 6/5



Southampton v Leeds United Marsching to the south coast The Opta Stat: "Since losing their first two Premier League games under Jesse Marsch, Leeds have only lost three of their last 11 under the American (W5 D3), with those defeats coming against Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea. Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Southampton." The Betfair Bet Back Patrick Bamford to score and Leeds to avoid defeat @ 3.2 11/5

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham Mitro's on fire The Opta Stat: "Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in Fulham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on MD1, only one fewer than he scored in 27 appearances in his last season at this level in 2020-21 (3). The last Cottagers player to score in their first two matches of a Premier League season was Damien Duff in 2012-13." The Betfair Bet Back Mitrovic to have 1+ shot on target in each half @ 4.57/2

Brentford v Manchester United Man Utd to sting back The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have lost five of their last seven Premier League games (W1 D1), though their only win in that time was against Brentford. The Red Devils scored six Premier League goals against Brentford last season, only netting more against Leeds (9), while against no side did the Bees concede more than they did against the Red Devils (also six vs Liverpool)." The Betfair Bet Back Man Utd to win on the Betfair Exchange @ 2.06 21/20

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United Jesse's derby The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard was involved in 13 goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham in 2021 (9 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet Back Jesse Lingard to either score or assist @ 3.75 11/4

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - (Bet 5 get 5 Fixture) Battle of the Bridge returns The Opta Stat: "Since losing consecutive Premier League games against Spurs in 2018, Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against their London rivals (W6 D1), conceding only one goal in that run. indeed, Spurs have won just one of their last 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D12 L24), a 3-1 win in April 2018 in the Premier League." The Betfair Bet Back Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ 4.2 16/5