De Bruyne & Cancelo to dominate flanks



Man City v Bournemouth

Saturday, 15:00

This is the first time as Bournemouth manager that Scott Parker faces a big team, but assuming he has learnt from some heavy defeats at Fulham in 2020/21 (and the speed with which Erling Haaland opened West Ham up once David Moyes moved up the pitch) Bournemouth will sit in regimented rows in a deep 5-4-1 formation.

The problem with this tactic is that it will create a lot of space in the wide areas for Man City to cross the ball. Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier will again be deployed as the wide forwards but as attacking players are unlikely to be defensively sturdy in front of the wing-backs, particularly just after the chance of a Bournemouth counter-attack is snuffed out. At this point, the wing-backs will suddenly be defending large spaces on their own.

On the outside of Bournemouth's three-man midfield is where Kevin de Bruyne and Joao Cancelo will sit, the former crossing endlessly into the danger zone and the latter benefitting from how Jack Grealish draws attention. Man City attempted more crosses than anybody else last season. Even if Bournemouth stay deep, denying Haaland space, their box will become too crowded to prevent a big home win.

Frank can repeat Potter trick

Brentford v Man Utd

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Brentford have many of the same tricks as Brighton, making them among the worst possible opponents Erik ten Hag could face in his second game as Manchester United manager. Graham Potter's side were victorious thanks to the detail in their possession triangles tearing through United's decompressed lines - which were largely the result of Scott McTominay and Fred partnering together again.

This will have to continue on Saturday, but it gets worse. Thomas Frank's team aren't quite as aesthetic as Brighton, instead willing to deploy a more direct route forward for Ivan Toney to bully opposition defenders aerially, which should mean another difficult game for Lisandro Martinez. Should Toney manage to isolate him, then Brentford can win the second balls and set their wing-backs away into the spaces that open between the lines.

Frank made the mistake of switching to a back four for the first game of the season but reinstated the 3-5-2 in the second half as Brentford recovered to draw from 2-0 down. Suffice to say the 3-5-2 will be back here, with Bryan Mbeumo and Toney dominating the United centre-backs; a three-man midfield out-battling the flat-footed McFred duo; and a back three comfortably martialling the ill-fitting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chance for Forest to come to life

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

It was a disappointing opening day defeat for Forest at Newcastle United, who managed to control the central midfield battle and kill the energy of the game before Steve Cooper's side had a chance to set the Premier League alight. But it should be a completely different atmosphere at the City Ground, where the visitors West Ham United could be blown away.

Moyes' side was far too passive on the opening day, fuelling rumours that the team is beginning to tire of his tactical ideas - which are inherently fairly dull to enact. That gives Forest the opportunity to win the psychological battle and force the visitors onto the back foot, in turn overcoming one of their biggest issues from the opening day, which was getting the wing-backs on the ball in advanced areas.

Keep an eye on the battle down Forest's right, where Neco Williams will be looking to interact with Jesse Lingard. This needs to be a fruitful creative area this season, and that could begin on Sunday as Aaron Cresswell struggles without enough support from the advancing Pablo Fornals.

Aggressive midfield makes Elliot crucial

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are one of the snappiest and most assertive teams in the division, hitting teams hard in the central third of the pitch; they topped the charts for pressures (194) in week one, when Arsenal perhaps got lucky to take the three points. This is of particular significance with Thiago Alcantara out for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's team looking strangely leggy at Fulham.

His midfield just didn't click. They were second to loose balls and playing passes a little short, which is the sort of thing that would give Palace a strong foothold in the game with their heavy midfield challenges. That's why, despite a Darwin Nunez full debut likely to make headlines, the most important player on the pitch will be Harvey Elliot.

Elliot was exceptional as a substitute, making intelligent forward runs to break the Fulham press while also being daring in possession, speeding up Liverpool's play to bring them back into the game. He needs to start against Palace on Monday night, or else Vieira's counter-attacking setup can cause a repeat of Liverpool's opening day disappointment.