Bayer to show their quality



Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg

Saturday 13 August, 14:30

Both of these sides lost their Bundesliga openers, but in very different ways. Bayer squandered some excellent chances in a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund, and didn't play particularly badly. Patrik Schick got into some great scoring positions, but Bayer's main man simply didn't manage to find the finish he needed, partially because Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel was excellent. Conversely, Enrico Maassen's Augsburg were crushed 4-0 by Freiburg, as the Black Forest club ran riot in the second half.

Maassen is very highly rated, and attracted plaudits for his work with Borussia Dortmund's second team. However, there was always going to be a period of adjustment, and this is a club which has persistently flirted with relegation since first coming into the Bundesliga in 2011. It's remarkable that they have never gone down and never ended up in a playoff, despite finishing in the bottom half in all but two of their seasons at this level. Big-money signing Ricardo Pepi is yet to take off as a Bundesliga striker, and the club's summer transfer business has been underwhelming so far.

Augsburg lost 5-1 at Bayer Leverkusen as recently as January, and they have never beaten Die Werkself in the top flight (our friends at Opta tell us that 22-game drought is the longest wait for a first victory against an opponent in BUndesliga history). They have lost 15 of the clubs' 22 Bundesliga meetings, and if you look at the Swabians' last 100 away matches in the league, they have lost 54 of them. Bayer have won six of their last eight at home in the league, and apart from playmaker Florian Wirtz, all of their major performers in attack are fit and available.

You could simply back Bayer to win by two goals or more on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11, but I'll go for Bayer to win and Patrik Schick to score on the Bet Builder at 1.84/5. If you want to get above evens, you could chuck in Over 0.5 First-Half Goals to make it 2.0811/10 - Bayer were 2-0 up in 24 minutes when this fixture was last played.

Magic Musiala to shine

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg

Sunday 14 August, 16:30

Although it would be churlish and probably inaccurate to suggest that Bayern fans have already forgotten about departed living legend Robert Lewandowski, we already have evidence that the healing process might be swift and relatively painless. In his absence, the German champions have won the Supercup 5-3 at RB Leipzig, and they crushed Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga opener.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to take the opportunity to make Bayern more flexible and fluid in attack, and the arrival of the outstanding Sadio Mané from Liverpool has helped that already. Mané has scored in both of his competitive appearances already, and his dizzying work-rate, strength and intelligence are proving a potent combination.

Bayern deployed a fantastic four in attack in Leipzig and in Frankfurt, with Serge Gnabry and Mané leading the attack, while Thomas Müller and teenage titan Jamal Musiala supported them. Müller is still an assist machine, while Musiala remains one of the most exciting young players in Europe. He is skilful, intelligent, a team player and a workhorse.

Wolfsburg looked surprisingly vulnerable in defence last week against newly-promoted Werder Bremen in a 2-2 draw, and despite the inside knowledge of former Bayern coach Niko Kovac, I can't see Die Wölfe keeping the champions at bay. Across the last 16 Bundesliga meetings, Bayern have scored an incredible 60 goals. Given that I expect Musiala to start here, he looks overpriced in the To Score market at 2.47/5, and he has already netted three goals across his first two games.

Back Becker to carry on good form

Mainz v Union Berlin

Sunday 14 August, 14:30

Union Berlin made the perfect start to the Bundesliga season, as they wiped the floor with city rivals Hertha in a 3-1 win in Köpenick. The front two of Jordan Siebatcheu and Sheraldo Becker linked up beautifully for the first goal, Becker scored the second having made the first, and the third was a nod to Union's traditional set-piece threat. Union have now won four straight derbies against Hertha - they are truly the kings of the capital.

Surinam's Becker has been outstanding for Union quite some time. He is one of the quickest players in the league, he can cross accurately of both feet, and he showed last week that he can have a feather-light touch in front of goal. The former Ajax youngster delivered four goals and six assists last term, and I think he'll beat those numbers this season.

Mainz made a strong start last week, as they won 2-1 at Bochum, inspired by a brace from Austria's Karim Onisiwo. However, I still think Mainz are too easy to get at defensively, and they have only managed six clean sheets across their last 30 Bundesliga matches. Goalkeeper Robin Zentner is overrated, and there's a lack of pace at the back now that speedy centre-back Jerry St. Juste has moved on. Becker should get space to do his thing, and he is 2.111/10 to score or assist.