Wednesday 10 August - 13:30

Gerrard most backed to leave after Villa defeat

Steven Gerrard was backed in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market after Aston Villa lost their opening match to Bournemouth.

Since Saturday, Gerrard was the most backed manager in the market. He is 15/2 to lose his job and win the English top flight's 2022/23 sack race.

Frank Lampard 4/1, Ralph Hasenhuttl 9/2 and Jesse Marsch 6/1 are all a shorter price than Gerrard.

But punters have been most keen to bet on the Liverpudlian being the first boss out.

Since Saturday night, no manager has been backed more than Steven Gerrard to get the axe...



Fair?



He's 15/2 to be the first to go.#AVFC | #SaintsFC | #WWFC | #LCFC | #EFC pic.twitter.com/qQvpOe0B3z -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 10, 2022

Gerrard took over at Villa in November, after a successful spell at Rangers which saw him lead them to their first SPL title for a decade, and made a strong start in his first Premier League job.

But results have taken a nosedive and he has only a 35% win rate, with the Villains prevailing in just 10 of his 28 matches in charge.

Eyebrows were raised at the weekend when Gerrard went public with criticism of Tyrone Mings who the manager stripped of the Villa captaincy during the summer.

Villa travel to Everton - where Gerrard will face his old England team-mate Lampard in a potential sack race clash - in Saturday's televised kick-off in the Premier League.

