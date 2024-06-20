Euro 2024 Day Seven Cheat Sheet: Best tips, Euros podcast and more

Bellingham all the rage in our England bets

Serbia have edge in competitive contest

Back goals as Italy and Spain clash

Don't fix what isn't broken they say, so Betfair are going again with the exact same Superboost selection in Denmark v England.

You can back Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1 or more times vs Denmark at 1/12.00, Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

The same selection won at a canter on MD1 vs Serbia, with Kane winning his first foul in the 55th minute to add to a couple that Bellingham had already won in the first half.

Indeed, Kane (6) and Bellingham (4) were fouled 10 times combined in the opening game, and will no doubt be targeted once again.

Heading into the Serbia match, the duo had been fouled 55 times between them in their last 15 England appearances, but their average has now risen to over 4 fouls won per game across their last 16 international caps.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 Day Seven tips

Paul Higham: "Slovenia are 15/4 in the match odds while it's 17/20 for Serbia to recover from losing to England by winning in Munich - in a game that should hopefully be a pretty good one. Both sides are now settled into the tournament after their second half displays, and if they start here like they finished on Sunday then there will be plenty of attacking.

"Serbia only managed one shot on target against England but are too talented not to vastly improve on that, while Slovenia looked dangerous enough against Denmark to support backing both teams to score at 9/10. Over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00 is also tempting after 10 goals were scored in thier last two meetings, but given Serbia's numbers throughout qualifying, both teams finding the net looks the best way forward.

"It's a tough game to call, but Serbia have an edge on quality and a greater need coming in, so we'll back them to get back into the tournament with a win."

Recommended Bet Back Serbia to win & both teams to score @ SBK 3/1

Tipman Tips: "Serbia captain Aleksander Mitrovic looks certain to lead the line again, as they face Slovenia in a game they'll be expected to win. Mitrovic has scored in both of his previous games against Slovenia. Serbia have to be aggressive and chase the three points here if they want to qualify from Group C as Slovenia took a surprise point from Denmark.

"Mitrovic is not only known for his goal scoring prowess, but also his physicality. He averages just over 1.5 fouls committed per game and committed one foul in his 60 minutes against England in their opener, and was also fouled himself once.

"He receives over 1.5 fouls per game showing he is always in the thick of the action and not afraid to get stuck in. Serbia have to chase the game and will press Slovenia high, this should play in to the hands of a first half fouls bet."

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 11/2 6.50

Paul Higham: "Could we get repeat performances from Eriksen and Jude Bellingham? England's main man is 16/54.20 to score again and he's certainly got the look of someone who will dominate the headlines thoughout this tournament.

"Eriksen is 6/17.00 to score again and it definitely looks like the plan is to get him the ball in dangerous advanced areas. It's a lot to ask for him to score again though so an Eriksen shot on target at 6/42.50 could be the safer option.

"Harry Kane's the other obvious choice at 5/42.25 anytime goalscorer, after coming so close to opening his account against Serbia on Sunday."

Recommended Bet Back Jude Bellingham to score anytime SBK 16/5

Andy Schooler: "England were largely untroubled by Serbia on Sunday but Eriksen's runs are exactly what Serbia lacked and he'll be a different test for Stones and Marc Guehi, not to mention Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold, assuming the later keeps his place.

"Christian Eriksen is capable of finding those all-important pockets of space between the lines and I like his price of 7/52.40 here. He's delivered for his backers on this line in seven of his last nine starts for Denmark and while it's fair to say the level of opposition here is probably higher than in any of those matches, he did manage two shots against France at the last World Cup too."

Recommended Bet Back Kane to be fouled 2+ times & Eriksen 2+ shots SBK 9/2

Stephen Tudor: "Bukayo Saka may have faded in the second half last Sunday evening as a lack of game-time took its toll but he was impactful and dangerous in the opening periods, attempting seven dribbles and constantly looking to get behind the Serbian rearguard.

"His cross for Bellingham made it seven goal involvements in his last six starts for his country. This Thursday he will tasked with keeping Danish wing-back Victor Kristiansen in reverse gear and offering width to a side in short supply of it elsewhere, and the Arsenal flyer should be fancied to do both well and early. Fifteen of his 25 goal involvements for the Gunners last term came before the break."

Recommended Bet Back Saka to assist and England to lead at the break SBK 5/1

Andy Robson: "Betfair are offering 1.87 for Bellingham to be fouled twice, when his most recent international data, and also his Real Madrid data suggests that it is much more likely than that.

"After being fouled four times in the opening Euro 2024 match by Serbia, that takes Bellingham's total to 17 fouls against him in his last four internationals. With one of those matches lasting only 67 minutes against Brazil, that is an average of well over 4 fouls per 90 of late.

"Bellingham's La Liga season saw him fouled 2.8 times per 90 minutes, and even his career average is just over 2 fouls against per 90 going back to his Birmingham City days.

"With Bellingham's importance to England becoming increasingly obvious, and his notoriety increasing at the same time, it is likely that he will be targeted, so there is more chance of those numbers going up than down."

Recommended Bet Back the four legged Bet Builder here SBK 5/1 6.00

Jamie Kemp: "Robin Le Normand loves a physical battle and he's used to playing in an aggressive team who push high up the pitch at club level too. Real Sociedad are the kings of the tactical foul in La Liga, and that mentality carries over with the national team as well. He's made seven fouls across his last three Spain starts, including bookings in two of them.

"Along with 2+ fouls for Le Normand here, I'll also add in Federico Dimarco to make at least one. The Internazionale wing back isn't a serial fouler by any means, but in a game where Italy are unlikely to dominate possession and given the emphasis of attacking down the wings by Spain, I think he'll find himself with more individual defending to do here.

"Dimarco has made a foul in three of his last five international games, and is likely to be up against teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal here. The Barcelona winger has attempted 32 dribbles in his five starts for Spain, which works out at a staggering 7.6 per 90 in the matches he's played as a starter."

Recommended Bet Back 2+ fouls committed by Robin Le Normand and 1+ foul by Federico Dimarco SBK 9/2

The Opta Stat: "Fabián Ruiz was directly involved in two of Spain's three goals against Croatia, assisting the opener for Álvaro Morata and scoring their second. Since making his national team debut in June 2019, only Jordi Alba (9) has made more assists for La Roja than the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder (8)."

Recommended Bet Back Fabian Ruiz to assist anytime SBK 6/1

Jimmy The Punt: "Pedri is a frightening talent. And he impressed with his sharpness and creativity in Spain's opener, playing in a much more advanced role where he offers a link to Alvaro Morata and the dangerous wide men.

"I think his shots prices look so generous based on this new positioning. Although he didn't register a shot v Croatia, he fired five shots across two pre-tournament friendlies and scored a brace against Northern Ireland.

"Playing for a Spanish side that look set to entertain and score goals, his attacking contribution looks undervalued by the market. His anytime assist price is a runner at 9/25.50 - a bet which landed against Croatia - and the anytime goalscorer price at 6/17.00 should land at some point this tournament.

"But I'll be keeping it simple by backing him to register two or more shots at a juicy 15/82.88 on the Sportsbook."