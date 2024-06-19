Slovenia v Serbia: Back Mitrovic to hit the mark & 5/1 Sesko special
Paul Higham is backing Serbia to get back on track with a win over Slovenia, with bets on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Benjamin Sesko.
-
Back Serbia to get back on track at 3/14.00
-
Get 5/16.00 on Sesko foul totals
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Slovenia v Serbia
Thursday 20 June, 14:00 kick-off
Live on ITV1
Both Slovenia and Serbia can take some positives from their Euro 2024 openers, but only Slovenia took a point so they'll come into this one having a bit more confidence even as outsiders.
Slovenia are 15/4 in the match odds while it's 17/20 for Serbia to recover from losing to England by winning in Munich - in a game that should hopefully be a pretty good one.
Both sides are now settled into the tournament after their second half displays, and if they start here like they finished on Sunday then there will be plenty of attacking.
Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Both Teams to Score
|Team
|Games
|BTTS
|%
|Serbia
|8
|6
|75
|Israel
|11
|7
|64
|Austria
|8
|5
|63
|N. Macedonia
|8
|5
|63
|Hungary
|8
|5
|63
|Armenia
|8
|5
|63
|Bulgaria
|8
|5
|63
|Italy
|8
|5
|63
|Norway
|8
|5
|63
|Wales
|10
|6
|60
|Switzerland
|10
|6
|60
|Denmark
|10
|6
|60
|Georgia
|10
|6
|60
|Ukraine
|10
|6
|60
|Kazakhstan
|11
|6
|55
|Iceland
|12
|6
|50
|Poland
|10
|5
|50
|Slovenia
|10
|5
|50
|Kosovo
|10
|5
|50
|Montenegro
|8
|4
|50
|Lithuania
|8
|4
|50
|England
|8
|4
|50
|Moldova
|8
|4
|50
|Türkiye
|8
|4
|50
|Belarus
|10
|4
|40
|Slovakia
|10
|4
|40
|Romania
|10
|4
|40
|Scotland
|8
|3
|38
|Belgium
|8
|3
|38
|Cyprus
|8
|3
|38
|Albania
|8
|3
|38
|Czechia
|8
|3
|38
|Spain
|8
|3
|38
|Bosnia
|11
|4
|36
|Finland
|11
|4
|36
|Estonia
|9
|3
|33
|Andorra
|10
|3
|30
|San Marino
|10
|3
|30
|Luxembourg
|11
|3
|27
|Netherlands
|8
|2
|25
|Malta
|8
|2
|25
|Sweden
|8
|2
|25
|Rep. Ireland
|8
|2
|25
|Latvia
|8
|2
|25
|Faroe Islands
|8
|2
|25
|Croatia
|8
|2
|25
|France
|8
|2
|25
|Azerbaijan
|8
|2
|25
|Greece
|10
|2
|20
|Portugal
|10
|1
|10
|N. Ireland
|10
|1
|10
|Liechtenstein
|10
|1
|10
|Gibraltar
|8
|0
|0
Serbia only managed one shot on target against England but are too talented not to vastly improve on that, while Slovenia looked dangerous enough against Denmark to support backing both teams to score at 9/10.
Over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00 is also tempting after 10 goals were scored in thier last two meetings, but given Serbia's numbers throughout qualifying, both teams finding the net looks the best way forward.
It's a tough game to call, but Serbia have an edge on quality and a greater need coming in, so we'll back them to get back into the tournament with a win.
Back Mitrovic goal & Sesko fouls
Aleksandar Mitrovic didn't get much change out of England, but Serbia will have more possession this time around, and Denmark were just missing the finishing touches from putting a few more goals past them.
So it's fair to assume Mitrovic will get a few more chances, so we'll back him to score anytime at 13/102.30.
There were eight cards the last time these two played, and there's plent of needle between the teams - not to mention what's on the line in terms of the group.
Serbia gave away 19 fouls against England - giving Harry Kane some rough treatment in particular, but with several of thier midfielders and defenders putting the boot in.
Benjamin Sesko was fouled four times by Denmark, while giving away one himself, so those stats add up nicely to back Sesko for 4+ foul involvementss at 5/16.00.
Now read all our previews & tips in our Euro 2024 betting hub
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £40 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £40 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day Six Stat Pack: Lay Croatia, back Germany fouls and 9/2 scorer tip
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day Six Tips: Back Switzerland to beat Scotland on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Croatia v Albania: 13/8 and 3/1 tips as Modric & co to return to their major tournament best
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Hungary: Wounded Magyars to show some fight
-
Football Betting Tips
Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/2 fouls Acca across Wednesday's three games