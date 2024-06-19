Euro 2024

Slovenia v Serbia: Back Mitrovic to hit the mark & 5/1 Sesko special

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic can help Serbia beat Slovenia

Paul Higham is backing Serbia to get back on track with a win over Slovenia, with bets on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Benjamin Sesko.

Slovenia v Serbia
Thursday 20 June, 14:00 kick-off
Live on ITV1

Both Slovenia and Serbia can take some positives from their Euro 2024 openers, but only Slovenia took a point so they'll come into this one having a bit more confidence even as outsiders.

Slovenia are 15/4 in the match odds while it's 17/20 for Serbia to recover from losing to England by winning in Munich - in a game that should hopefully be a pretty good one.

Both sides are now settled into the tournament after their second half displays, and if they start here like they finished on Sunday then there will be plenty of attacking.

Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Both Teams to Score

Team Games BTTS %
Serbia 8 6 75
Israel 11 7 64
Austria 8 5 63
N. Macedonia 8 5 63
Hungary 8 5 63
Armenia 8 5 63
Bulgaria 8 5 63
Italy 8 5 63
Norway 8 5 63
Wales 10 6 60
Switzerland 10 6 60
Denmark 10 6 60
Georgia 10 6 60
Ukraine 10 6 60
Kazakhstan 11 6 55
Iceland 12 6 50
Poland 10 5 50
Slovenia 10 5 50
Kosovo 10 5 50
Montenegro 8 4 50
Lithuania 8 4 50
England 8 4 50
Moldova 8 4 50
Türkiye 8 4 50
Belarus 10 4 40
Slovakia 10 4 40
Romania 10 4 40
Scotland 8 3 38
Belgium 8 3 38
Cyprus 8 3 38
Albania 8 3 38
Czechia 8 3 38
Spain 8 3 38
Bosnia 11 4 36
Finland 11 4 36
Estonia 9 3 33
Andorra 10 3 30
San Marino 10 3 30
Luxembourg 11 3 27
Netherlands 8 2 25
Malta 8 2 25
Sweden 8 2 25
Rep. Ireland 8 2 25
Latvia 8 2 25
Faroe Islands 8 2 25
Croatia 8 2 25
France 8 2 25
Azerbaijan 8 2 25
Greece 10 2 20
Portugal 10 1 10
N. Ireland 10 1 10
Liechtenstein 10 1 10
Gibraltar 8 0 0
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

Serbia only managed one shot on target against England but are too talented not to vastly improve on that, while Slovenia looked dangerous enough against Denmark to support backing both teams to score at 9/10.

Over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00 is also tempting after 10 goals were scored in thier last two meetings, but given Serbia's numbers throughout qualifying, both teams finding the net looks the best way forward.

It's a tough game to call, but Serbia have an edge on quality and a greater need coming in, so we'll back them to get back into the tournament with a win.

Recommended Bet

Back Serbia to win & both teams to score @

SBK3/1

Back Mitrovic goal & Sesko fouls

Aleksandar Mitrovic didn't get much change out of England, but Serbia will have more possession this time around, and Denmark were just missing the finishing touches from putting a few more goals past them.

So it's fair to assume Mitrovic will get a few more chances, so we'll back him to score anytime at 13/102.30.

There were eight cards the last time these two played, and there's plent of needle between the teams - not to mention what's on the line in terms of the group.

Serbia gave away 19 fouls against England - giving Harry Kane some rough treatment in particular, but with several of thier midfielders and defenders putting the boot in.

Benjamin Sesko was fouled four times by Denmark, while giving away one himself, so those stats add up nicely to back Sesko for 4+ foul involvementss at 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Sesko 4+ foul involvements @

SBK5/1

Now read all our previews & tips in our Euro 2024 betting hub

Recommended bets

