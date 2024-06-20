Denmark v England: Fall guy Kane can help land 9/2 Bet Builder

Kane has been fouled 2+ times in 9 of his last 12

Eriksen had 5 shots v Slovenia; can manage 2 here

Back Bet Builder double at around 9/2 5.50



England Superboost

Don't fix what isn't broken they say, so Betfair are going again with the exact same Superboost selection in Denmark v England.

You can back Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1 or more times vs Denmark at 1/12.00, Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

The same selection won at a canter on MD1 vs Serbia, with Kane winning his first foul in the 55th minute to add to a couple that Bellingham had already won in the first half.

Indeed, Kane (6) and Bellingham (4) were fouled 10 times combined in the opening game, and will no doubt be targeted once again.

Heading into the Serbia match, the duo had been fouled 55 times between them in their last 15 England appearances, but their average has now risen to over 4 fouls won per game across their last 16 international caps.

Denmark v England

Thursday 20 June, 17:00

Live on BBC1

I mentioned the awkardness I feel around England games last week and the mood wasn't lifted when John Stones failed to have any shots during the 1-0 win over Serbia.

Despite a bright start, Gareth Southgate's side ended up forcing just one corner and retreated further and further towards their own penalty area in the second half.

I still think Stones has potential in the shots market (he's 8/131.61 for at least one here) given someone needs to fill the void left by Harry Maguire, who has long been a major target on set plays. Still, they could do with winning some more corners for that to appeal again.

Instead, I'm going to look elsewhere for value, starting with Harry Kane being fouled at least twice.

The England captain won five free kicks during the Serbia game and is something of a master at ensuring a slight touch leads to a fall and a subsequent blow of the referee's whistle.

He should have some physical tussles with Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen. The former had one foul against Slovenia and the latter two, meaning Andersen has now committed 2+ fouls in five of his last seven.

The official, Artur Soares Dias, is above average for fouls awarded in Portugal, while he's averaged a healthy 24.7 per game in international football since the start of 2022.

With Kane having now landed the bet in nine of his last 12 competitive international starts, 6/52.20 looks a good price.

Keeping things simple, I'll double it up with Christian Eriksen to have 2+ shots.

The midfielder, who has long been given licence to drive forward when in a Denmark shirt, was a standout performer in Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia on matchday one.

He managed five shots in that one, often after a run from deep into the box. One of those resulted in a goal.

England were largely untroubled by Serbia on Sunday but Eriksen's runs are exactly what Serbia lacked and he'll be a different test for Stones and Marc Guehi, not to mention Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold, assuming the later keeps his place.

Eriksen is capable of finding those all-important pockets of space between the lines and I like his price of 7/52.40 here.

He's delivered for his backers on this line in seven of his last nine starts for Denmark and while it's fair to say the level of opposition here is probably higher than in any of those matches, he did manage two shots against France at the last World Cup too.

The double pays around 9/25.50 which looks just fine.