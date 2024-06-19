Denmark v England: 21/1 & 25/1 shots lead five Bet Builders for Three Lions clash

Denmark v England

Thursday 20 June, 17:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One

England won their opener while Denmark suffered something of a shock draw with Slovenia - but both feel like they have something to prove after disappointing second half displays.

Throw in this being a rematch of the Euro 2020 semi-final that England dramatically won in extra time, and this should be a decent game, but what's the best way to bag a winner on it?

Let's dive in to our five best Bet Builders for the game in Frankfurt covering every eventuality...

England win again Bet Builder

Similar performances in the first game, but England saw it out against Serbia and in truth Jordan Pickford had just one average save to make from their only shot on target.

So England, who haven't lost a Euros group game since against France in 2004, are rightly 4/61.67 favourites for victory and Jude Bellingham seems destined to win absolutely everything this year so we'll take him to score anytime at 16/54.20.

He's just the second player ever to score at the World Cup and Euros before turning 21, and while backing him isn't rocket science admittedly it may be the best price you'll get on him in the tournament if (when) he scores again here.

Denmark's finishing was unconvincing, and England will want to show more control, so I think this game will follow the recent pattern of the last four head-to-heads and back the 4/61.67 on under 2.5 goals.

Recommended Bet Back England win, under 2.5 goals & Bellingham to score anytime SBK 14/1

Rematch revenge for Denmark

Would I be shocked if Denmark won? A little, bit not 9/25.50 shocked as is the Danes price to beat England which is just a shade shorter than Greece beating Portugal in 2004 - this wouldn't be anywhere near as big in my book.

As Kasper Hjulmand's side are an organised unit, they haven't lost to England in 90 minutes for a decade (W1 D2) and they have energy and athleticism up front and midfield to press Southgate's side.

Slovenia showed that, like England, they're not quite able to control a game for the full 90 minutes though, so both teams to score at 11/102.11 needs adding in this situation.

Rasmus Hojlund is the obvious goal threat but the stats price I really like here is the 7/52.40 for Christian Eriksen to have 1+ shot on target against an opponent clearly with issues in defensive midfield.

His goal against Slovenia was his only shot on target, but he had five attempts and should've tested Jan Oblak at least a couple more times - plus he'll be on set pieces so this is a bet I'd advise as a standalone single as well.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark win, both teams to score & Eriksen 1+ shot on target SBK 21/1

The draw Bet Builder





England would basically be through with a point, while Denmark would live to fight another day so the 13/53.60 on the draw in Frankfurt would not be the end of the world for either.

The half-time draw also looks a good bet at 11/102.11. Although in an ideal world we'd like to see both sides come flying out at each other, they both know the first goal is vital and games between these two sides have a cagey recent history.

And the later it gets with the scores level the tetchy it becomes, so we'll add both teams to commit 10+ fouls as England gave away eight and Denmark nine despite bossing possession in the first game while their opponents combined for 31.

England are 5/61.84 to commit those 10+ fouls while Denmark are more fancied at 8/151.53 and considering how many times the likes of Kane, Bellingham and Saka win fouls that makes perfect sense.

Recommended Bet Back HT/FT draw & both teams 10+ fouls SBK 14/1

Focus on Fouls Bet Builder

We've talked about fouls above, so let's drill down further on just who will be involved in those fouls - and there's no doubt that England have players that can 'win' fouls as well as anyone.

Harry Kane was fouled six times last game and is always one to side with in this market, dropping deep into midfield and catching a stray leg is one of his trademarks - so 11/102.11 on Kane to be fouled 2+ times goes straight in there.

Jude Bellingham puts himself about too and his quick feet mean he's odds-on at 5/61.84 to also be fouled twice, while Conor Gallagher is 7/52.40 for another 2+ fouled bet which landed last game even as a sub. He'll likely get a few more minutes this time but can attract fouls in the blink of an eye.

Given where Christian Eriksen will be operating in that pocket of space between midfield and defence he's a great bet at 7/52.40 just to be fouled once. He's 8/19.00 to be fouled 2+ times which is worthy of a punt as a single.

Recommended Bet Back Eriksen fouled 1+ times, Kane, Bellingham, Gallagher fouled 2+ times SBK 18/1

Danes can corner the market

I've taken the Denmark corners line in my Betfair match preview for the game, and I'll use that again by using the 9/43.25 on the Danes to win the corner match bet as the base for a big Bet Builder.

They topped qualifying for corners and playing the way they do hold more attacking threat out wide than England with Saka and Foden more likely to cut in than head down the flank.

Building on that we'll look at Denmark's centre backs, all three of whom had an effort on goal against Slovenia with one hitting the target between them.

Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Top 5 Corners

Team For Against Total Gibraltar 0.6 12.4 13 Greece 6.8 4.7 11.5 Rep. Ireland 7 4.4 11.4 Azerbaijan 3.4 8 11.4 Slovakia 7.3 3.6 10.9 Iceland 4.5 6.2 10.7 Belgium 7.6 3 10.6 Liechtenstein 1.5 9.1 10.6 Bulgaria 4.9 5.5 10.4 Denmark 8.2 2 10.2 Lithuania 2.5 7.4 9.9 Netherlands 7.4 2.5 9.9 Belarus 3.1 6.7 9.8 Austria 5.3 4.5 9.8 Croatia 5.9 3.8 9.6 Sweden 5.9 3.8 9.6 Poland 6.9 2.6 9.5 Türkiye 5.4 4 9.4 Hungary 5.3 4 9.3 Italy 6.8 2.5 9.3 Spain 6.9 2.3 9.1 Armenia 4.1 5 9.1 Estonia 2.3 6.8 9.1 Portugal 7.2 1.9 9.1 San Marino 1.1 7.9 9 Moldova 3.6 5.4 9 Kazakhstan 4.1 4.8 8.9 France 5.6 3.1 8.8 Israel 5.4 3.3 8.6 Faroe Islands 2.9 5.8 8.6 Ukraine 4.3 4.3 8.6 N. Macedonia 3.1 5.4 8.5 Bosnia 4.5 4 8.5 N. Ireland 4.6 3.8 8.4 Serbia 5.9 2.5 8.4 Romania 5 3.2 8.2 Switzerland 5.9 2.3 8.2 Kosovo 3.8 4.4 8.2 Cyprus 1.9 6.3 8.1 Latvia 2.8 5.4 8.1 Wales 3.8 4.2 8 Finland 4.2 3.6 7.8 Slovenia 3.8 4 7.8 Montenegro 4.3 3.4 7.6 Georgia 2.2 5.4 7.6 Malta 1.9 5.6 7.5 Norway 4.8 2.8 7.5 Luxembourg 3.4 4.1 7.5 Scotland 4.4 2.9 7.3 Czechia 5.1 2 7.1 Albania 2.6 4 6.6 England 4.6 1.9 6.5 Andorra 1.3 4.9 6.2

Full stats Powered by

Denmark focus on set pieces and against England it'll be a big focus for them, so we'll take both Jannik Vestergaard and Andreas Christiansen to have just 1+shot each.

Both had two goal attempts each against Slovenia and you can back Vestergaard at 15/82.88 for a goal attempt while Christiansen is 17/102.70 for just one shot.