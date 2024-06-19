Denmark v England: 16/5 Bellingham to bag for Three Lions again
Paul Higham is backing England to make it two wins out of two by beating Denmark on Thursday, with Jude Bellingham set to star and a nice side bet on corners.
-
Back England to win & under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11
-
Back Denmark to win corner count at 9/43.25
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Denmark v England
Thursday 20 June, 17:00 kick-off
Live on BBC One
So a rare opening Euros win for England still hasn't gone down too well but three points and a clean sheet are not to be sniffed at in this tournament - and it will be a similar test when they face Denmark on Thursday.
You couldn't help but smile at Christian Eriksen scoring given what he went through in the last Euros, and the Danes were similar to England as they were excellent in the first half but strugged in the second as Slovenia got a draw.
That leaves Gareth Southgate's men firmly in the driving seat in Group C despite the doom and gloom merchants - and they at least had a good defensive workout in restricting a talented Serbian attack to 0.2 xG on just one shot on target.
I think Serbia have better technical quality up front, but Denmark work harder and will defend better. Still, England are right to be 13/20 favourites for the match given their quality.
Denmark are 5/16.00 shots but certainly won't feel like that big of an outsider, and although not ideal they'd probably take a draw, priced up at 11/43.75, against one of the tournament favourites.
This could be another cagey one, and there's not usually more than a goal between these teams, but Denmark are under much more pressure after their opener and that will play right into England's hands.
An England win to nil is tempting but tagging on under 3.5 gives us a bit more wiggle room and still at a decent price.
Back Bellingham to bag again
Could we get repeat performances from Eriksen and Jude Bellingham? England's main man is 16/54.20 to score again and he's certainly got the look of someone who will dominate the headlines thoughout this tournament.
Eriksen is 6/17.00 to score again and it definitely looks like the plan is to get him the ball in dangerous advanced areas. It's a lot to ask for him to score again though so an Eriksen shot on target at 6/42.50 could be the safer option.
Harry Kane's the other obvious choice at 5/42.25 anytime goalscorer, after coming so close to opening his account against Serbia on Sunday.
Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Top 5 Corners
|Team
|For
|Against
|Total
|Gibraltar
|0.6
|12.4
|13
|Greece
|6.8
|4.7
|11.5
|Rep. Ireland
|7
|4.4
|11.4
|Azerbaijan
|3.4
|8
|11.4
|Slovakia
|7.3
|3.6
|10.9
|Iceland
|4.5
|6.2
|10.7
|Belgium
|7.6
|3
|10.6
|Liechtenstein
|1.5
|9.1
|10.6
|Bulgaria
|4.9
|5.5
|10.4
|Denmark
|8.2
|2
|10.2
|Lithuania
|2.5
|7.4
|9.9
|Netherlands
|7.4
|2.5
|9.9
|Belarus
|3.1
|6.7
|9.8
|Austria
|5.3
|4.5
|9.8
|Croatia
|5.9
|3.8
|9.6
|Sweden
|5.9
|3.8
|9.6
|Poland
|6.9
|2.6
|9.5
|Türkiye
|5.4
|4
|9.4
|Hungary
|5.3
|4
|9.3
|Italy
|6.8
|2.5
|9.3
|Spain
|6.9
|2.3
|9.1
|Armenia
|4.1
|5
|9.1
|Estonia
|2.3
|6.8
|9.1
|Portugal
|7.2
|1.9
|9.1
|San Marino
|1.1
|7.9
|9
|Moldova
|3.6
|5.4
|9
|Kazakhstan
|4.1
|4.8
|8.9
|France
|5.6
|3.1
|8.8
|Israel
|5.4
|3.3
|8.6
|Faroe Islands
|2.9
|5.8
|8.6
|Ukraine
|4.3
|4.3
|8.6
|N. Macedonia
|3.1
|5.4
|8.5
|Bosnia
|4.5
|4
|8.5
|N. Ireland
|4.6
|3.8
|8.4
|Serbia
|5.9
|2.5
|8.4
|Romania
|5
|3.2
|8.2
|Switzerland
|5.9
|2.3
|8.2
|Kosovo
|3.8
|4.4
|8.2
|Cyprus
|1.9
|6.3
|8.1
|Latvia
|2.8
|5.4
|8.1
|Wales
|3.8
|4.2
|8
|Finland
|4.2
|3.6
|7.8
|Slovenia
|3.8
|4
|7.8
|Montenegro
|4.3
|3.4
|7.6
|Georgia
|2.2
|5.4
|7.6
|Malta
|1.9
|5.6
|7.5
|Norway
|4.8
|2.8
|7.5
|Luxembourg
|3.4
|4.1
|7.5
|Scotland
|4.4
|2.9
|7.3
|Czechia
|5.1
|2
|7.1
|Albania
|2.6
|4
|6.6
|England
|4.6
|1.9
|6.5
|Andorra
|1.3
|4.9
|6.2
Away from player props, corners could be a good route in for us on this game, and I like the look of the 9/43.25 on offer for Denmark to have the most corners in the match.
The Danes led qualifying in terms of corners, and also had nine against Slovenia on Sunday, while England managed just just one to Serbia's two in their first game.
Why not try this Bet Builder?
You could combine each of the above selections into one bet on the Sportsbook today.
England to win, Under 3.5 goals, Bellingham to score and Denmark most corners is priced at 20/121.00.
Now read all of our previews & tips in our Euro 2024 betting hub
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £40 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £40 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day Six Stat Pack: Lay Croatia, back Germany fouls and 9/2 scorer tip
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day Six Tips: Back Switzerland to beat Scotland on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Croatia v Albania: 13/8 and 3/1 tips as Modric & co to return to their major tournament best
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Hungary: Wounded Magyars to show some fight
-
Football Betting Tips
Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/2 fouls Acca across Wednesday's three games