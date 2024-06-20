Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/2 fouls Acca across Thursday's three games

Mitrovic loves to be in the thick of the action

Don't fix what isn't broken they say, so Betfair are going again with the exact same Superboost selection in Denmark v England.

You can back Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1 or more times vs Denmark at 1/12.00, Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

The same selection won at a canter on MD1 vs Serbia, with Kane winning his first foul in the 55th minute to add to a couple that Bellingham had already won in the first half.

Indeed, Kane (6) and Bellingham (4) were fouled 10 times combined in the opening game, and will no doubt be targeted once again.

Heading into the Serbia match, the duo had been fouled 55 times between them in their last 15 England appearances, but their average has now risen to over 4 fouls won per game across their last 16 international caps.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1+ times SBK 1/1 2.00

Leg #1 - Aleksander Mitrovic to commit 1+ first half fouls

Serbia captain Aleksander Mitrovic looks certain to lead the line again, as they face Slovenia in a game they'll be expected to win. Mitrovic has scored in both of his previous games against Slovenia. Serbia have to be aggressive and chase the three points here if they want to qualify from Group C as Slovenia took a surprise point from Denmark.

Mitrovic is not only known for his goal scoring prowess, but also his physicality. He averages just over 1.5 fouls committed per game and committed one foul in his 60 minutes against England in their opener, and was also fouled himself once.

He receives over 1.5 fouls per game showing he is always in the thick of the action and not afraid to get stuck in. Serbia have to chase the game and will press Slovenia high, this should play in to the hands of a first half fouls bet.

Leg #2 - Rodri to commit 1+ first half fouls

Rodri and Spain got off to a flying start with a 3-0 win over Croatia, but it didn't all go Spain's way. Croatia had more possession in the game and had a higher XG (expected goals). Rodri played 86 minutes in their opener where he committed two fouls and was fouled himself twice.

Italy got off to a good start too with a 2-1 win over Albania and the two group leaders will be desperate not to lose this game. Rodri, just as he did in the opener, will have defensive work to do here against what looks to be a tougher opposition.

Rodri averaged 1.3 fouls per game last season for Manchester City in a side that generally dominate their games and possession, so we could well see a higher average in this Euros competition.

Leg #3 - Morten Hjulmand to commit 1+ first half fouls

Morten Hjulmand is expected to start in the middle of the park again for Denmark alongside Hojbjerg and behind Eriksen. Hjulmand committed two fouls in their opening draw with Slovenia and averages 1.4 fouls per game. England will be a much tougher opposition and likely to dominate large spells of possession.

Last week's game winner Jude Bellingham was fouled four times in that game and looks to drive forward with the ball. Denmark will be desperate to limit Bellingham and this could play nicely into a Hjulmand first half fouls bet in the middle of the park for the Danes.



This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 4/15.00 to 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 11/2 6.50

