Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 17/10, 4/1 and 6/1 tips on day seven

Serbian foul count is worth a look

Jude Bellingham is always worth getting onside

Fabian Ruiz is underrated

Combine the three selections in 94/1 95.00 treble

England Superboost

Don't fix what isn't broken they say, so Betfair are going again with the exact same Superboost selection in Denmark v England.

You can back Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1 or more times vs Denmark at 1/12.00, Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

The same selection won at a canter on MD1 vs Serbia, with Kane winning his first foul in the 55th minute to add to a couple that Bellingham had already won in the first half.

Indeed, Kane (6) and Bellingham (4) were fouled 10 times combined in the opening game, and will no doubt be targeted once again.

Heading into the Serbia match, the duo had been fouled 55 times between them in their last 15 England appearances, but their average has now risen to over 4 fouls won per game across their last 16 international caps.

Back Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1+ times

Slovenia v Serbia - 14:00

Back the Serbian foul count The Opta Stat: "Serbia committed 19 fouls against England in their opening match of EURO 2024, their highest number of fouls conceded in a competitive international since October 2019 (19 vs Lithuania in a EURO 2020 qualifier)." Recommended Bet Back Serbia to commit 14 or more fouls SBK 4/1

Denmark v England - 17:00 Hey Jude The Opta Stat: "Jude Bellingham became the first player to play at two European Championship tournaments before the age of 21 in England's 1-0 win over Serbia. He is also the second England player to score at two major tournaments before turning 21 (also scored vs Iran at the 2022 World Cup), along with Michael Owen who scored at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000." Recommended Bet Back Jude Bellingham to have 1 or more shots in each half SBK 17/10