Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 17/10, 4/1 and 6/1 tips on day seven
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day seven of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Thursday...
Serbian foul count is worth a look
Jude Bellingham is always worth getting onside
Fabian Ruiz is underrated
Combine the three selections in 94/195.00 treble
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
Slovenia v Serbia - 14:00
Back the Serbian foul count
The Opta Stat:
"Serbia committed 19 fouls against England in their opening match of EURO 2024, their highest number of fouls conceded in a competitive international since October 2019 (19 vs Lithuania in a EURO 2020 qualifier)."
Denmark v England - 17:00
Hey Jude
The Opta Stat:
"Jude Bellingham became the first player to play at two European Championship tournaments before the age of 21 in England's 1-0 win over Serbia. He is also the second England player to score at two major tournaments before turning 21 (also scored vs Iran at the 2022 World Cup), along with Michael Owen who scored at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000."
Spain v Italy - 20:00
Ruiz is a price to pull the strings
The Opta Stat:
"Fabián Ruiz was directly involved in two of Spain's three goals against Croatia, assisting the opener for Álvaro Morata and scoring their second. Since making his national team debut in June 2019, only Jordi Alba (9) has made more assists for La Roja than the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder (8)."
Recommended bets
