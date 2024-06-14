Euro 2024 Day One Cheat Sheet: Best tips, free bets, podcasts and more

Betfair Superboost

Host nation Germany take on Scotland in the curtain raiser of Euro 2024 and Betfair have picked out a German stead led Superboost for day one.

Many of us are expecting the hosts to dominate against the Scots, though we know Steve Clarke's side will put up a huge fight and love the thought of the underdogs tag. Germany should dominate the ball, so lets hope that territory turns into corners.

It is 1/21.50 for Germany to have 6 or more corners against Scotland, but that has been boosted up to 1/12.00 on the Sportsbook! Since Julian Nagelsmann took charge of the national team, his Germany side have racked up 51 corners across eight matches, at an average of 6.4 per game.

Indeed, across their last three games heading into the tournament, Germany have amassed 30 corners, including six in each, and at least 10 in their last two. They had 13 v Greece, 11 v Ukraine and six v Netherlands.

Below are our experts' best bets for Friday night's Germany v Scotland Euro 2024 curtain-raiser.

Germany v Scotland Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Across their last nine internationals, Germany have leaked 21 goals, and their only clean sheet was against minnows Gibraltar. There are some concerns about the defensive personnel - Ryan Porteous turns out at second-tier level for Watford, Jack Hendry has been playing in Saudi Arabia, and Scott McKenna lost his place at Nottingham Forest, and has since switched to Danish giants Copenhagen.

"Skipper and star player Andy Robertson had an injury scare in training, but has recovered, while striker Lawrence Shankland has also shaken off a knock.

"Germany are still a volatile and unpredictable package, so I'm not excited by backing them to win at 1.330/100. The bet I do like the look of is backing Both Teams To Score at a hefty 2.3411/8. The Opta stats show that Germany have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 12 games at major tournaments, and this Germany side has managed just two shutouts in the last 14 internationals.

"Germany certainly have the firepower to score (Havertz scored 13 PL goals for Arsenal this season, Wirtz got 11 Bundesliga goals for Bayer Leverkusen and Musiala netted 10 league goals for Bayern), but Scotland will have their moments in attack. Clarke's side have scored in 12 of their last 15 games."

Recommended Bet Back Both teams To Score @ EXC 2.34 11/8

Jimmy The Punt: "At 4.3100/30, I think backing the Half Time Draw/ Full Time Germany is a nice way into the opener. The best part about this is the bigger price on offer on the Exchange, with the same bet 3/14.00 on the Sportsbook.

Scotland defied the odds with an impressive qualifying campaign. Steve Clarke's side were 14/115.00 to top the group before a ball was kicked then after winning their opening five on the spin, were 1/141.07 on to make the finals.

The underlying data suggested the run was built on a fortunate defence which has proven to be the case as their only win since September came recently against Gibraltar.

Ravaged by key injuries, I expect a plucky start from the Scots but Germany's quality should shine through as the game goes on.

Recommended Bet Back Half time Draw/ Full Time Germany EXC 4.3

Lewis Jones: "Scotland's McTominay is an aggressive player, happy to put his foot in when required. A simple drawing down of his data in the Premier League since the start of the 19/20 season shows that, where he is making 1.88 fouls per 90 minutes over a sample size of 145 appearances for Manchester United.

"It's a similar story when he puts on the Scotland shirt, where he undertakes an increased responsibility in the engine room as one of Steve Clarke's most important players. He's made 13 fouls in his last 11 starts for Scotland as his and John McGinn's physicality in central areas are a key strength in how this Scottish side go about their work.

"Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann likes to play narrow so the likes of Toni Kroos and Robert will be seeing lots of the ball and locking horns with McTominay in the engine room. The two German midfielders have drawn 12 fouls between them across their last seven starts for Germany. They can lure McTominay in."

Recommended Bet 1pt on McTominay to make 2+ fouls v Germany SBK 5/2

Tipman Tips: "John McGinn comes here on the back of a very good season at club level and is one of Scotland's most influential players, both attacking and his work rate without the ball. Stats wise he's very solid with 1.6 tackles per game and 1.1 fouls per game averages across the 46 total games played last season.

"His style of play is all action and with Germany likely to be keeping most of the possession he's going to be vital to trying to knick the ball back and spark a counter attack."

Recommended Bet Back Havertz, Musiala and McGinn each to commit 1+ first half foul SBK 15/2

Andy Robson: "Scotland are strong value to receive three or more cards in this encounter given that of the qualified nations for Euro 2024, only four earned more yellows per 90 minutes than Clarke's side.

"In the fixtures against the other nations who progressed from their qualifying group, Spain and Georgia, they picked at least three yellows in three of the four matches they played. Indeed, they also received that figure in three of the four away games, with the exception being a comfortable 3-0 success in Cyprus.

"Scotland will likely seek to adopt a physical approach in this encounter, and that is likely to prompt the referee into action, particularly given the partisan nature of the crowd. Clarke's side are also likely to give the officials plenty of opportunities to penalise them. They committed at least 12 fouls in six of eight qualifying matches."