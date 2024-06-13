Euro 2024 Day One Stat Pack: Back Scott McTominay fouls at 5/2
The waiting is final over - Euro 2024 is here and Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - kicks off his daily stat pack betting column for the tournament by offering up a 5/23.50 shot to attack...
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones kicks off his Euro 2024 column
McTominay is a serial fouler - take the 5/2 for him to make two or more
Germany v Scotland (Fri, 20:00)
You ready? Major tournaments are tricky punting puzzles to negotiate. Let's not sugar coat it, making money here is a challenge.
You need to be brave and bold with decision making regarding bets. The games come so thick and fast. If an angle is there, just back it. It might not last long.
It's very easy to overload yourself with information and potential nuggets of punting gold on teams before the tournament but there is no substitute for gathering evidence on actual football being played.
Watch every team before making a judgement. Keep your eyes and ears open. And remember there is less onus on teams starting well in this kind of tournament format when third in the group can be enough to progress. Portugal did not even win a group game at Euro 2016 but still took home the trophy. Respect teams that are solid defensively and rely on attacking talent to make the difference - it's how you win knockout football matches.
I'll be here throughout the tournament to help you along the path to profit, previewing each day and hunting out the best value angles using all the data at my disposal as we aim to make Euro 2024 a winning one.
We start with a 5/23.50 shot to attack on Friday night...
McTominay to keep referee busy...
Me swerving lots of the traditional outright markets in the early stage of this tournament will be a common theme whilst we cast an early eye on how teams are shaping up and what types of tempo early group games will be played at. I've got a theory we may get a slow burner of a tournament as teams try to preserve energy for the latter stages.
My instincts have taken me to the Scotland player fouls market for an opening night bet where Scott McTominay has been priced up generously to make fouls. The 8/151.53 for him to make one or more fouls stands out and should be considered for any Bet Builder play but for the purposes of tracked bets, the price I'm happy to row in with is the 5/23.50 on offer for him to make two or more fouls.
McTominay is an aggressive player, happy to put his foot in when required.
A simple drawing down of his data in the Premier League since the start of the 19/20 season shows that, where he is making 1.88 fouls per 90 minutes over a sample size of 145 appearances for Manchester United. It's a similar story when he puts on the Scotland shirt, where he undertakes an increased responsibility in the engine room as one of Steve Clarke's most important players. He's made 13 fouls in his last 11 starts for Scotland as his and John McGinn's physicality in central areas are a key strength in how this Scottish side go about their work.
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann likes to play narrow so the likes of Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich will be seeing lots of the ball and locking horns with McTominay in the engine room. The two German midfielders have drawn 12 fouls between them across their last seven starts for Germany. They can lure McTominay in.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
