Euro 2024 Offer: How to earn free bets with Betfair in Germany!

Place a £10 bet on Euro 2024 Winner market

Get a free bet every time your side scores in the groups

Find all our Euro 2024 content here!

Euro 2024 is almost here and what better way to get in the mood than taking a look at Betfair's tournament offer this Summer!

If you place a £10 bet on a team to win Euro 2024 in the Outright market, you will get a completely free bet every single time your side scores during their group stage games!

It is up to you whether you think it best to bet £10 on the nose or £5 EW, but the total bet must equal at least £10 to qualify.

Do you back one of the favourites, like England at 3/14.00, in the hope that the Three Lions go all the way and bang in plenty of goals in their opening three games, or, do you look for a bigger priced each-way punt in the hope they perform in the group stages and pay you back for your pre-tournament selection. You can then sit up and enjoy in the hope your side goes deep into the knockout stages!

If you need some help, Betting.Betfair's Lewis Jones has already put up three sides he thinks could be well worth a look to take advantage of such a great offer this Summer! Spoiler: One side is priced at 80/181.00! Read his piece here.

Just make sure you click here to opt-in to the offer, and remember T&Cs apply!

Who scored the most goals in qualifying?

So which sides are in the best goalscoring form? Who surprised us in their qualifying pool and who is going to bring us the most number of goals in Germany?

Below is the list of the most goals scored by sides in Euro 2024 qualifying with their odds to win the tournament alongside.

Portugal - 15/2 8.50 - 36 goals France - 15/4 - 29 Spain - 7/1 8.00 - 25 England 3/1 4.00 /Belgium 16/1 17.00 /Switzerland 80/1 81.00 - 22 Slovenia - 500/1 501.00 - 20 Denmark - 40/1 41.00 - 19 Finland - 18 (did not qualify) Scotland 175/1 176.00 /Netherlands 18/1 19.00 /Austria 80/1 81.00 /Slovakia 500/1 501.00 /Iceland (did not qualify) - 17

Roberto Martinez's Portugal smashed in 36 goals in their 10 qualifying matches (3.6 per game) and conceded just twice. They won all 10 group stage matches and have one of the deepest squads heading to the tournament. They line up in Group F alongside Turkiye, Georgia and Czechia, so it would not be a surprise to see the group favourites bang in the goals during the group stages.

odds correct as of May 28

England 3/14.00

France 15/4

Germany 4/15.00

Spain 7/18.00

Portugal 15/28.50

Italy 16/117.00

Belgium 16/117.00

Netherlands 18/119.00

Denmark 40/141.00

Croatia 40/141.00

Kevin Hatchard has already penned his profile piece of 20 runners and riders for this summer's Golden Boot. Read what he thinks of the top players in the market, which includes the LaLiga Golden Boot winner priced at 100/1101.00!

odds correct as of May 28

Kylian Mbappe 5/16.00

Harry Kane 11/26.50

Cristiano Ronaldo 14/115.00

Jude Bellingham 17/118.00

Romelu Lukaku 20/121.00

Alvaro Morata 20/121.00

Kai Havertz 20/121.00

Olivier Giroud 22/123.00

Antoine Greizmann 25/126.00

Diogo Jota 25/126.00

Euro 2024 Squads

The deadline for each nation to submit their squads is midnight on June 7th. However, some nations have already submitted either a final squad or a training squad. Here are those below.

England*

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Scotland*

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (Queen's Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic)

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahče), Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Bayer Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Marin Pongračić (Lecce)

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Marcelo Brozović(Al-Nassr), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Luka Sučić (RB Salzburg), Martin Baturina (Dinamo)

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Hajduk), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka)

France

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus ), Aurlien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zare-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Germany*

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alex Nubel (Stuttgart), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Hungary

Goalkeepers: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Peter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Endre Botka (Ferencvaros), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette), Mihaly Kata (MTK), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Adam Nagy (Spezia Calcio), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia), Loic Nego (Le Havre), Andras Schafer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland)

Forwards: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai), Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona FC), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patrício (AS Roma)

Defenders: António Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (SL Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceição (FC Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), João Félix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Serbia*

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Turin), Predrag Rajkovic (Majorca), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea), Aleksandar Jovanovic (Partizan)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Uros Spajic (Red Star), Strahinja Erakovic (Zenit), Nemanja Stojic (TSC), Jan Karlo Simic (Milan)

Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seville), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Sasa Zdjelar (CSKA Moscow), Srdjan Mijailovic (Red Star), Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Al Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Samed Bazdar (Partizan), Aleksandar Cirkovic (TSC), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Veljko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos), Matija Gluscevic (Radnički 1923), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Mijat Gacinovic (AEK), Nemanja Radonjic (Majorca)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (Milan), Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg), Mihailo Ivanovic (Vojvodina)

Slovenia*

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Igor Vekic (Vejle), Matevz Vidovsek (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Defenders: Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi), Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze), Zan Karnicnik (Celje), Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria), Zan Zaletel (Sampdoria)

Midfielders: Timi Maks Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Adam Gnezda-Cerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos), Miha Zajc (Fenerbahce), Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava), Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt)

Forwards: Zan Celar (Lugano), Josip Ilicic (Maribor), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux), Luka Zahovic (Pognon Szczecin)

Spain*

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

Switzerland*

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Marvin Keller (Winterthur), Pascal Loretz (Luzern)

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05), Kevin Mbadu (Augsburg), Ulisses Garcia (Marseille), Cedric Zesigner (Wolfsburg), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Aurele Amenda (Young Boys), Albuan Hajdari (Lugano), Bryan Okoh (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Uran Bislimi (Lugano), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Noah Okafor (AC Milan), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Andi Zeqiri (Genk), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Joel Monteiro (Young Boys)

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

Defenders: Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko (all Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Maksym Taloverov (LASK), Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Midfielders: Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov (all Shakhtar Donetsk), Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko (all Dynamo Kyiv), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

* indicates preliminary squad