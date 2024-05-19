EURO 2024 Golden Boot: 12/1 Ronaldo, 25/1 Foden & 150/1 LaLiga star

12/1 13.00 Ronaldo still scoring goals for club and country

Harry Kane 5/1 6.00 to win the Golden Boot Although he didn't eclipse Robert Lewandowski's single-season scoring record at Bayern Munich, the fact Harry Kane came close in his first campaign in Germany says a lot about his ability and attitude. The England captain has embraced life as a superstar in the Bundesliga, averaging a goal a game in all competitions. Kane is just as prolific at international level, with 62 goals in 89 England caps. He was the Golden Boot winner at the 2018 World Cup (six goals in six games), he netted four times at EURO 2020, but only found the net twice at the Qatar. Kane takes penalties, and with England expected to go far in Germany this summer (they have a kind group including, Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia), he is a worthy favourite here. Back Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot at 5/1 6.00



Kylian Mbappé 11/2 6.50 to win the Golden Boot Ahead of his long-anticipated (although unconfirmed) move to Real Madrid, there's an argument to say Kylian Mbappé is yet to reach the peak of his powers, despite an already stellar career. The 25-year-old captains his country, has netted 46 goals in 77 caps (including a World Cup Final hat-trick), and won the Golden Boot in Qatar. Although he failed to score at EURO 2020, there's no reason to doubt Mbappé here, even if France do have a potentially tricky group involving Poland, Austria and the Netherlands. In qualifying, Mbappé smashed in nine goals. Back Kylian Mbappé to win the Golden Boot at 11/2 6.50



Cristiano Ronaldo 12/1 13.00 to win the Golden Boot When Roberto Martinez was named the Portugal manager, it would have been easy for him to discard Cristiano Ronaldo and declare a fresh start. After all, predecessor Fernando Santos had jettisoned the veteran in favour of Goncalo Ramos at the World Cup. However, Martinez has instead further empowered the 39-year-old, and the Al Nassr forward repaid that faith by rattling in ten goals in qualifying. Ronaldo has a world-record 128 goals in 206 caps, and has a record 14 goals in European Championship finals. Portugal will face Turkey, Czechia and first-time competitors Georgia, so don't be surprised if Ronaldo makes hay in the group stage. 12/113.00 is a decent price, but at time of writing you can get a hefty 20.019/1 on the Exchange. Back Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot at 12/1 13.00



Jude Bellingham 14/1 15.00 to win the Golden Boot Anyone who watched Jude Bellingham in the Bundesliga won't have been surprised by how seamlessly he has adapted to life at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old has played with extraordinary maturity, has welcomed the pressure, and has already won his first La Liga title. The thing that Bellingham has really improved in his last two seasons is goalscoring. He scored 15 goals for club and country last season, and has netted well in excess of that this term. However, it's worth considering that Real Madrid created a more attacking position for Bellingham, and he might not get that freedom under Gareth Southgate. Back Jude Bellingham to win the Golden Boot at 14/1 15.00



Olivier Giroud 20/1 21.00 to win the Golden Boot France's record scorer has just confirmed he'll move to MLS club LA Galaxy in the summer, after another productive season at a high level with Milan. He's scored or assisted more than 20 times in Serie A this term, all at the ripe old age of 37. Giroud has 57 international goals in 137 caps, but there's no guarantee he'll be starting for Les Bleus this summer, not least because Marcus Thuram has had such an excellent campaign with Italian champions Inter. Back Olivier Giroud to win the Golden Boot at 20/1 21.00



Alvaro Morata 20/1 21.00 to win the Golden Boot One of the great enigmas of European football, Alvaro Morata continues to oscillate between being ruthless and harmless in front of goal. He has an impressive 34 goals in 71 Spain caps, including six in 10 European Championship finals matches and three goals in four World Cup games, but he also misses some glaring opportunities. The Atletico Madrid forward has had a strong goalscoring season in La Liga, but Spain have an incredibly tough group that features Italy, Croatia and Albania. Will Morata get enough chances to win the Golden Boot, and can he take enough of them? Back Alvaro Morata to win the Golden Boot at 20/1 21.00



Romelu Lukaku 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot Romelu Lukaku was the top scorer in EURO 2024 qualifying, netting 14 times, and he'll spearhead Belgium's attack in Germany. The Red Devils are the clear favourites to win a group that features Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia, so Lukaku could rack up the goals before the knockout phase even begins. Lukaku has played the vast majority of games for Roma this season, is in double-figures for Serie A goals, and has looked fit and sharp. Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco seems to be getting the best out of him - Lukaku has scored 15 times in ten internationals under the former Schalke and Leipzig boss. Back Romelu Lukaku to win the Golden Boot at 25/1 26.00



Bukayo Saka 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot Arsenal wing wizard Saka has been named as England's Player of the Year two years' running, which is quite something when you consider the stiff competition. The 22-year-old has just had his best ever scoring season in the Premier League, and last June he scored his first international hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of North Macedonia. It seems clear Saka will be a regular starter for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, but it's asking a lot for him to outscore Harry Kane across the tournament, and he has only found the net in four of his last 18 internationals. Back Bukayo Saka to win the Golden Boot at 25/1 26.00



Diogo Jota 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot If Diogo Jota had been fit enough to play most of Liverpool's Premier League games, the Reds would surely have come even closer to winning the title. Alas, physical limitations have seen the diminutive goal-getter start less than half of his club's Premier League games this term. Jota is an outstanding finisher, and averages a goal every other three games at international level. However, a lack of durability this term would put me off backing him, and will a lot of Portugal's attacking power be focused on Cristiano Ronaldo? Back Diogo Jota to win the Golden Boot at 25/1 26.00



Antoine Griezmann 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot Griezmann is not only Atletico Madrid's all-time record goalscorer, but he has been one of La Liga's standout players in the last 18 months. The mercurial forward mixes grit and grace, and tends to come to life in major tournaments. If France had edged out Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, Griezmann would've had a case to be named as Player of the Tournament. France boss Didier Deschamps is a huge fan, and it's no surprise when you consider that Griezmann really shows up at the big tournaments. He was the top scorer at EURO 2016, although he now plays a more supportive role to the likes of Kylian Mbappé, and operates from a deeper position. Back Antoine Griezmann to win the Golden Boot at 25/1 26.00



Phil Foden 25/1 26.00 to win the Golden Boot Having posted by far his best Premier League goal tally this term for Manchester City, 23-year-old Foden is going into EURO 2024 full of confidence. His close control, spatial awareness and excellent finishing (he has massively overperformed against xG in the last two seasons) make for a potent brew. Foden has been a regular starter for England in recent months, but he isn't replicating his City form at international level. Foden has scored just four goals for England, and even though his last five internationals have been starts, he hasn't scored in any of them. Back Phil Foden to win the Golden Boot at 25/1 26.00



Niclas Füllkrug 33/1 34.00 to win the Golden Boot There's something delightfully old-school about the way Niclas Füllkrug goes about his business as a centre-forward for Germany and for Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund. He uses his bulky frame to hold the ball up, he is excellent in the air and he shoots powerfully. Füllkrug is a late bloomer who has had to recover from serious knee injuries on numerous occasions, and he plays like he has nothing to lose. His international record of 11 goals in 15 caps in outstanding, and he scored two goals in three games at the World Cup in Qatar. The only thing putting me off backing Füllkrug here is that Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann may prefer Kai Havertz to him at centre-forward. Back Niclas Füllkrug to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 34.00



Kai Havertz 33/1 34.00 to win the Golden Boot If Niclas Füllkrug has question marks because he might not be an automatic choice at centre-forward for Germany, Havertz does too, because he's the other option. It's no surprise that Havertz blossomed for Arsenal this season, as he is an intelligent and hard-working player who was always going to appeal to a cerebral and demanding coach like Mikel Arteta. Havertz has posted a double-figure goal total in the Premier League this term, but his international record (15 goals in 44 caps) is modest. I expect him to share game time with Füllkrug, so that puts me off a bet in this market, much as I like the player. Back Kai Havertz to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 34.00



Memphis 33/1 34.00 to win the Golden Boot When someone has scored 44 international goals in 90 caps at an average of a goal every other game, they deserve respect, and Memphis might be returning to full fitness at just the right time for the Netherlands. The Atletico Madrid forward has been hampered by injuries this term, but did underline his quality with a vital goal against Inter in the Champions League. Across the World Cup and the Euros, Memphis has a creditable five goals in 13 games, but the Dutch do have a tough group with France, Austria and Poland. It's also a concern that the former Barcelona and Manchester United forward has scored in just two of his last ten internationals. Back Memphis to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 34.00



Marcus Thuram 33/1 34.00 to win the Golden Boot For a long time, Marcus Thuram seemed a lively yet inconsistent winger that would never truly live up to the reputation of his famed World Cup-winning father Lilian. However, Daniel Farke's decision to convert him to a full-time centre-forward at Borussia Mönchengladbach lit a spark, and a move to Inter has turned that spark into a flame. Thuram's partnership with Lautaro Martinez fired the Nerazzurri to the Scudetto with room to spare, and he has hit double-figures in terms of league goals in back-to-back seasons. If he convinces Didier Deschamps to make him a starter ahead of Olivier Giroud, Thuram is worth backing as an each-way option. Back Marcus Thuram to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 34.00



Jamal Musiala 40/1 41.00 to win the Golden Boot Before the 2022 World Cup I put up Bayern Munich starlet Musiala as an outsider at 150.0149/1 on the Exchange, and even though he failed to score and Germany narrowly went out in the group phase, Musiala got into some great scoring positions. The 21-year-old has had double-figure goal tallies in back-to-back Bundesliga seasons, and there's a good chance that both he and Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz will be squeezed into the same attack-minded team. That should give Musiala plenty of chances to bamboozle defenders with his trademark runs, but backing him involves a leap of faith, as he only has two international goals. Back Jamal Musiala to win the Golden Boot at 40/1 41.00



Patrik Schick 50/1 51.00 to win the Golden Boot Although he missed the first chunk of the season with injury, Patrik Schick has scored some vital late goals to help Bayer Leverkusen compile one of the best campaigns any club has ever produced. Die Werkself have lifted their first ever Bundesliga title, and could go on to win both the Europa League and the DFB Pokal. Schick was joint-top scorer at EURO 2020 with five goals, and his overall record of 18 goals in 37 caps for Czechia is impressive. The xG numbers show he has been finishing superbly this term, he should be fairly fresh, and Czechia have a chance of progressing from a group that features Portugal, Georgia and Turkey. Back Patrik Schick to win the Golden Boot at 50/1 51.00



Robert Lewandowski 50/1 51.00 to win the Golden Boot Not only has 35-year-old Lewandowski been a prolific scorer across his two seasons with Barcelona, but his record for Poland is outstanding, with 82 goals in 148 caps. He has five goals in 11 games at the European Championship finals, including three at EURO 2020. The sticking point here is how many chances Lewandowski will actually get to score in a group where Poland are the outsiders. Austria, France and the Netherlands will all be tough opposition. Back Robert Lewandowski to win the Golden Boot at 50/1 51.00



Aleksandar Mitrovic 50/1 51.00 to win the Golden Boot Even though there is a sense of gloom around Serbia's chances of making progress at EURO 2024, if they are going to make the knockout phase, surely former Fulham goal-getter Aleksandar Mitrovic will play a key role. Mitrovic has 57 goals in 89 caps, and has been scoring at a rate better than a goal a game in Saudi Arabia in a league he is way too good for. Serbia face Slovenia, England and Denmark, and if you think they can squeeze through that section, Mitrovic is certainly worth considering as an each-way selection. Back Aleksandar Mitrovic to win the Golden Boot at 50/1 51.00

