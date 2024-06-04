Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: Analysis of all 24 sides heading to Germany

England the team to beat according to the market

Portugal fancied from the top of the pack

Austria capable of springing a surprise

England have only lost two knockout ties in regulation time across the last six years and the Three Lions head to Germany as ante-post favourites in their quest to end almost 60 years of hurt. Gareth Southgate's group suffered a heartbreaking final defeat at Wembley three years ago but must be seen as a serious contender this time around.

Will football finally come home this summer? The market believes so, however, you have to go back to Euro '96 for the last time a standalone pre-tournament jolly across the World Cup or Euros dotted up, and despite posting a final, semi-final and quarter-final appearance in their last three outings, England do appear a touch short.

Southgate's record against top-10 ranked FIFA sides (W7-D6-L10) has attracted plenty of criticism with England scoring just 24 goals in that 23-game sample. His pragmatic approach should give the Three Lions a strong chance of success, though a potential semi-final showdown with France may prove decisive for England's prospects.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Remarkably, France have reached the final in six of their last 12 major tournaments going back to the 1998 World Cup, doing so in three of their last four competitions. The only failure during that more recent example came at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with a Last-16 elimination at the hands of Switzerland on penalties.

No European Championship qualifier can match France's course and distance experience and with Didier Deschamps leading the side for a sixth consecutive major tournament, there's both continuity and consistency flowing through the group. Les Bleus are a more interesting outright option considering their second-favourite status.

Mike Magnon and Ibrahima Konate have replaced the retired Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane in a settled XI, with the troublesome right-back position perhaps the only weakness in a squad stacked across almost all areas. Expect another ruthless campaign with a collision course against England deciding their overall fate.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus ), Aurlien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zare-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Germany have progressed to at least the semi-finals in their previous three major tournaments as hosts and Julian Nagelsmann's men are looking to become the first sole hosts to win the European Championships since 1984. However, Die Mannschaft have failed to win a knockout game since Euro 2016 and will need to find form fast.

Nagelsmann has at least steadied the ship following a disastrous end to Hansi Flick's spell in charge with impressive March friendly victories over France and the Netherlands calming nerves. The return of 2014 World Cup winner Toni Kroos could prove a difference-maker with Die Mannschaft's midfield and attack now appearing on-point.

The former Bayern Munich boss will be adopting a front-foot approach, which could be key considering Germany's long-running defensive issues. The host nation shipped 22 goals in just 11 encounters across 2023, whilst critics have questioned the side's grunt, grit and physicality in recent years. The full-back position appears an easy target.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alex Nubel (Stuttgart), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

European Championship specialists Portugal command plenty of respect towards the top of the market. The Selecao have reached at least the semi-final stage in four of the last six Euros tournaments and are also the only nation to have reached the knockout stage of this competition in each of the last seven renewals. Impressive.

Despite delivering just one quarter-final appearance in their last three major tournament outings, Portugal have released the shackles with Roberto Martinez now taking control. The Iberians cruised through qualification - boasting a 100% record, scoring the most goals and conceding the fewest - and arrive in bullish mood.

World class operators litter the squad with Martinez able to call upon top-class reserves in almost every position. A generous draw could also aid Portugal's quest for a second continental crown - the Group F winners will face a third-place side in the Last-16 before also avoiding a group winner in the quarter-finals. They look overpriced.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win Euro 2024 SBK 7/1

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patrício (AS Roma)

Defenders: António Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (SL Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceição (FC Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), João Félix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Spain were arguably the best side at Euro 2020 but a defeat on penalties to Italy ended La Roja's hopes of outright glory. Eighteen months later, the Iberians exited the World Cup on spot-kicks against surprise package Morocco, leaving the three-time champions without a success in the knockout stage in four of their last five major tournaments.

Luis de la Fuente was the underwhelming replacement for Luis Enrique in 2022 but the former U21 coach has recovered from an inauspicious start to guide the group to Nations League glory, as well as stamping their ticket for Euro 2024 with two matchdays to spare. Excluding friendlies, Spain have now lost just once in their last 14 fixtures.

The much-maligned Alvaro Morata hopes to give the side a cutting edge with assist-ace Dani Olmo and young gun Yamine Lamal providing the ammunition - Pedri's return from injury could prove crucial with Rodri knitting the team together. Gavi's injury absence is a blow, but Spain's fragility surrounds their centre-back options (or lack thereof).

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

Belgium extended their unbeaten record in pre-tournament qualifiers to 40 after topping their qualification pool for a sixth successive major tournament. Can the Red Devils now translate those eye-catching efforts into a serious tilt for major honours in the aftermath of their fabled golden generation? Well, expectations aren't high back home.

Domenico Tedesco was the left-field choice to bring Belgium back from rock-bottom after their World Cup debacle in Qatar. His new-look side will feature five of the old-guard and the previous flaws still cause concern for Red Devils backers - defensively, Tedesco's team still lack top-class options, whilst Thibaut Courtois is a big miss.

Nevertheless, Kevin de Bruyne remains one of the world's best playmaking options, Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring record is difficult to criticise and the likes of Amadou Onana, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard and Johan Bakayoko have given the group fresh impetus and options. A kind group-stage draw means momentum should be on their side.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Six of the last seven defending European champions have failed to get past the first knockout phase (three went out in the group-stage), while 10 of the past 11 defending champions have been eliminated before the final four years later. Can Italy buck that trend this summer or will the Azzurri follow competition trends with an early exit?

High-calibre coach Luciano Spalletti will be amongst the tournament's best, but performances have largely failed to inspire. Napoli's Scudetto-winning boss is hamstrung by a lack of obvious options in forward areas and as recently as March opted to switch his side's preferred system to a back-three, replicating Inter Milan's success.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are the only defensive players left from their Euros triumph and injury has ruined Giorgio Scalvini's chances of starting at centre-back. Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Zaniolo have struggled for form and fitness, leaving Spalletti with more questions than answers heading into a challenging summer.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Jorginho (Arsenal), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)

Netherlands were crowned continental champions the last time Germany hosted the European Championships in 1988 but the Oranje have failed to win a knockout game in this competition since reaching the semi-finals in 2004. Since achieving a bronze medal at the 2014 World Cup, the Dutch's only knockout success has come against USA.

Ronald Koeman will be hoping to turn the tide this summer - in his second stint and overseeing his first major tournament, the 61-year-old is aiming to become only the second man after Berti Vogts to win the Euros as both a player and coach. The Netherlands boss will be flirting between pragmatism and traditional Total Football.

Overloaded with outstanding centre-back options, the Dutch do have issues elsewhere. Bart Verbruggen is the best of an underwhelming list of goalkeepers, midfield mystro Frenkie de Jong and star forward Memphis Depay have struggled with fitness, whilst the Oranje have routinely come unstuck whenever they've faced elite opposition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona FC), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)

Since debuting at Euro '96, Croatia have been an almost ever-present member at major tournaments, despite their standing as a relatively young and small nation. This will be the Blazers' seventh successive European Championship outing, yet despite earning consecutive World Cup medals, Euros success has thus far eluded the Balkan boys.

Surprisingly, Croatia have never won a knockout match in this competition, and an uninspiring qualification campaign raised concerns back home - Zlatko Dalic's crew scored only 13 goals in eight matches (seven of which came against Latvia). However, a recent run to the Nations League final again highlighted the quality within the camp.

Housed in a mightily tough Group B, Croatia will need to call upon all of 38-year-old's Luka Modric's class, whilst his trusted sidekicks Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic make-up an exceptionally streetwise midfield base. Loaded with experience and packed with patriotism, the Blazers will remain a difficult side to oust this summer.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahče), Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Bayer Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Marin Pongračić (Lecce)

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Marcelo Brozović(Al-Nassr), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Luka Sučić (RB Salzburg), Martin Baturina (Dinamo)

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Hajduk), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka)

One of the dark horses at Euro 2020, Denmark overcame many obstacles to reach the semi-finals before extra-time elimination against England at Wembley. However, Kasper Hjulmand's side have struggled to reach those heights since and suffered the ignominy of a group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar when hopes were high for a repeat.

Denmark only topped a kind qualification pool ahead of Slovenia on their superior head-to-head record; they earned maximum points from their five Copenhagen fixtures, and often toiled on their travels (W2-D1-L2). Meanwhile, their only clean sheets in the preliminaries came when facing the bottom-two - San Marino and Northern Ireland.

Over 50,000 Danes will cross the border in support of their side, more in hope than expectation. Hjulmand's flexibility remains a plus point, as is the emergence of Rasmus Hojlund up top, but the decline of captain Simon Kjaer, plus stalwarts Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel, Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg creates uncertainty.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Mads Hermansen (Leicester City)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg), Rasmus Kristensen (Roma), Victor Kristiansen (Bologna)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

Forwards: Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Turkey were considered as official Dark Horses ahead of Euro 2020 yet the Crescent Stars spectacularly failed to fire, losing all three group fixtures and scoring just one measly goal. The hangover from that national embarrassment took time to recover from, although an exciting crop has come together and are eager to redeem themselves.

It was a chaotic, and at times, turbulent, qualification campaign but the arrival of Vincenzo Montella as head coach in September with three preliminaries to play proved decisive. The Italian boss immediately rejuvenated the squad, investing in youth and prioritising a proactive, possession-based style that suited the squad's strengths.

Sure, Turkey still lack a solid core, but the current Crescent Stars contingent boast plenty of potential match-winners; Hakan Calhanoglu captains a youthful side that could feature talented teens such as Arda Guler, Kenan Yıldız and Can Uzan. Expect Montella's men to provide plenty of entertainment and an element of unpredictability.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Besiktas), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Dogan Alemdar (Troyes)

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce), Zeki Celik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al Ahli), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce), Cenk Ozkacar (Valencia), Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax)

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuslu (West Brom), Orkun Kokcu (Benfica), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Abdulkadir Omur (Hull), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Berat Ozdemir (Trabzonspor), Can Uzun (Nurnberg)

Forwards: Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Enes Unal (Bournemouth), Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Yunus Akgun (Leicester), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Bertug Yildirim (Rennes), Oguz Aydin (Alanyaspor), Semih Kilicsoy (Besiktas)

A vibrant and fearless top-heavy Serbia squad went to the 2022 World Cup with high hopes of a run at the knockout stage. However, Dragan Stojkovic's defensive deficient side were exposed on the world stage, walking away with a solitary point, as well as eight goals conceded from their three disappointing group-stage encounters.

The hangover from that setback has lingered and supporters are pessimistic about the Eagles' prospects this summer with many of the same flaws coming to a head during qualification. Serbia remain a dangerous and ruthless operator in the final-third, yet clean sheets continue to prove scarce, with a lack of balance largely to blame.

Serbia should again provide plenty of entertainment, with their creativity and conversion qualities capable of causing any side problems. But until Stojkovic finds the right rearguard remedy, the Eagles are likely to come unstuck when stepping up in class against strong, solid and stable opponents such as England and Denmark.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Turin), Predrag Rajkovic (Majorca), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea), Aleksandar Jovanovic (Partizan)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Uros Spajic (Red Star), Strahinja Erakovic (Zenit), Nemanja Stojic (TSC), Jan Karlo Simic (Milan)

Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seville), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Sasa Zdjelar (CSKA Moscow), Srdjan Mijailovic (Red Star), Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Al Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Samed Bazdar (Partizan), Aleksandar Cirkovic (TSC), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Veljko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos), Matija Gluscevic (Radnički 1923), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Mijat Gacinovic (AEK), Nemanja Radonjic (Majorca)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (Milan), Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg), Mihailo Ivanovic (Vojvodina)

Austria progressed past the group-stage of a major tournament for the first time since 1982 before losing on penalties against eventual winners Italy at Euro 2022. Das Team failed to build on those promising performances and slipped back into obscurity before a game-changing appointment of Ralf Rangnick in April 2022 revitalised the nation.

Austria finished only one point behind Belgium en-route to Euro 2024, winning six of their eight qualifiers. Rangnick boasts an excellent W11-D2-L1 return from his 14 fixtures in charge with his high-octane, front-foot approach winning the public back and providing the style and system to suit a squad jammed with major league experience.

Optimism has been dampened by injuries to skipper David Alaba, Sasa Kaladjzic and Xavier Schlager, and Austria do look a touch short in attacking areas. Nevertheless, the strong collective and identity forged by Rangnick should stand this group in good stead for a potential upset - opponents are unlikely to relish their encounters with Das Team.

Recommended Bet Back Austria EW to win Euro 2024 SBK 80/1

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tobias Lawal (LASK), Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise), Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien)

Defenders: Stefan Lainer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Stefan Posch (Bologna), Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien)

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Florian Kain (Cologne), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna), Thierno Ballo (Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Marco Grull (Rapid Wien), Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg)

Switzerland secured their first knockout success at a major tournament since 1938 when ousting France on penalties at Euro 2020. Die Nati slipped back to their old ways in Qatar, enduring elimination at the Last-16 stage and a pessimistic public believe that's potentially the best-case scenario for Murat Yakin's men ahead of this summer.



Two triumphs in nine across all competitions has caused plenty of consternation, with Switzerland spluttering their way through an unconvincing and inconsistent qualification campaign (W4-D5-L1). Yakin's side have appeared vulnerable defensively, and there's a feeling the majority of front-line operators are also past their peak.

Even so, only Switzerland and France have reached the knockout stage in each of the last five major tournaments and that experience must be considered a major plus point. So too, a squad that's brimming with experience of Europe's top five leagues, playing regularly and competing at a neighbouring nation. Die Nati may well be underrated here.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Marvin Keller (Winterthur), Pascal Loretz (Luzern)

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05), Kevin Mbadu (Augsburg), Ulisses Garcia (Marseille), Cedric Zesigner (Wolfsburg), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Aurele Amenda (Young Boys), Albuan Hajdari (Lugano), Bryan Okoh (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Uran Bislimi (Lugano), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Noah Okafor (AC Milan), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Andi Zeqiri (Genk), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Joel Monteiro (Young Boys)

Hungary's legendary Magical Magyars team of the 1950's revolutionised the way football is played. Spearheaded by the legendary Ferenc Puskas, the team tabled three Olympic gold medals and two World Cup silvers during a golden era for Hungarian football. The 2024 edition are arguably the best version since those heady heights.

Appearing at their third successive European Championships, Hungary have defied all expectations since Italian boss Marco Rossi took charge in 2018. Unbeaten since 2022, the Magyars beat Serbia home and away during qualification and were also close to topping a Nations League pool that involved big-hitters England, Germany and Italy.

Functional rather than flashy, Hungary are reminiscent of a well-drilled club side. A strong team spirit and work-rate underpins a solid backline with Dominik Szoboszlai providing the X-Factor in forward areas. Rossi's group also boast an exceptional set-piece record and are rarely overawed against illustrious opposition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Peter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Endre Botka (Ferencvaros), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette), Mihaly Kata (MTK), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Adam Nagy (Spezia Calcio), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia), Loic Nego (Le Havre), Andras Schafer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland)

Forwards: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai), Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)

Scotland have never progressed past the group-stage in their previous 11 appearances at major tournaments yet 100,000 Tartan Army supporters will be descending on Germany this summer believing that record is ready to be broken following an excellent effort in a challenging qualification section that included Spain, Norway and Georgia.

Steve Clarke's men ran Spain mighty close to top spot, deservedly beating La Roja in Glasgow. Momentum has stalled a little since - the Scots were winless in seven before a clash with Gibraltar, and injuries have slightly dampened the mood; Lynden Dykes has now joined Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines.

Clarke has moved to a 5-4-1 since Euro 2020, and Scotland continue to be tough to break down. The midfield is an obvious area of strength with John McGinn, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor providing limitless lungs, yet the lack of firepower could prove this team's undoing with Scott McTominay curiously the only source of consistent goals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic)

Ukraine's presence at their fourth successive Euros must be considered a major triumph. With all of their qualification campaign played on the road due to the Russian invasion, Serhiy Rebrov's squad battled adversity from the outset. Now this remarkable group are hugely determined to make a major statement on the continental stage.

A balanced squad, Ukraine can call upon a nice blend of veteran experience and talented youngsters with the spine of the side looking capable of competing. Andriy Lunin, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Georgiy Sudakov and Artem Dovbyk are the heartbeat of this team, and all arrive in Germany following fine club campaigns.

Pragmatic in their approach, Ukraine have posed plenty of threat on the counter-attack where Mykhailo Mudryk can thrive. However, there are justifiable concerns surrounding the side's fragile defensive record - only three clean sheets were kept in 10 preliminaries with the Blue & Yellow producing their best displays after falling behind.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

Defenders: Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko (all Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Maksym Taloverov (LASK), Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Midfielders: Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov (all Shakhtar Donetsk), Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko (all Dynamo Kyiv), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

Poland have failed to progress from the group-stage in six of their past eight major tournaments, finishing rock-bottom in the pool on five occasions. A devilishly difficult draw at Euro 2024, combined with an apathy towards the national side following an extended run of poor form, mean the Eagles will arrive with little fanfare this summer.

Michal Probierz was parachuted into the head coach position following a disastrous six-game spell under Fernando Santos. The former U21 boss managed to squeeze Poland past Wales on penalties in the play-off final despite not registering a single shot on-target across 120 minutes of football, highlighting the dearth of creative quality.

The Eagles have posted just two triumphs across their last 14 major tournament matches and a fourth group-stage exit in five looks to be on the cards in Robert Lewandowski's swansong. Probierz admits his midfield balance is an ongoing issue, so expect Poland to focus on protection and pragmatism in a bid to upset the applecart.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Marcin Bulka (Nice), Oliwier Zych (Puszcza Niepolomice), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Michal Skoras (Brugge), Nikola Zalewski (Roma), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Krzysztof Piatek (Basaksehir), Kamil Swiderski (Verona)

Since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic have thrived on the continental circuit, qualifying for eight successive European Championship finals, putting the Lions in elite company alongside Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. It's a remarkable feat considering they've managed only one World Cup appearance.

Runners-up at Euro '96, semi-finalists in 2004, and having reached the last-eight in 2012, the 2024 group are hoping to emulate their predecessors by progressing to the knockout stages. The route to Germany was far from seamless yet the Czechs remain obdurate opposition, disciplined in their approach with plenty of set-piece threat.

A coaching change as recently as January is far from ideal yet Ivan Hasek will at least be able to call upon the returning Patrik Schick. Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek and Antonin Barak each provide a key ingredient, though Hasek is likely to prioritise prudence, a component that's seen the Lions lose just twice in their last 14 fixtures.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz), Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen), Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), David Jurasek (TSG Hoffenheim), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Fiorentina), Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadilek (FC Twente), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen)

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Romania have flittered between erratic and emphatic over the past international cycle. A dismal Nations League campaign in a generous group saw the Tricolorii relegated to Division C, though Eduard Iordanescu's team bounced back in style to book their place at Euro 2024 with an unbeaten qualification campaign, pipping Switzerland to top spot.

Targeting a first knockout stage appearance in a European Championship since 2000, Romania's potential success will be centred around their cautious, dogged and defensive approach. The Tricolorii conceded only three open-play goals during the preliminaries and are very comfortable out of possession, and effective in transitions.

A kind group-stage draw suggests Iordanescu's group could provide a roadblock or two for Belgium, Ukraine and/or Slovakia, but their lack of final-third punch may prove problematic. Romania scored only 16 goals en route to Germany and averaged a measly 1.10 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) per-game average.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Florin Nița (Gaziantep), Horatiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid), Ștefan Tarnovanu (FCSB), Razvan Sava (CFR Cluj)

Defenders: Nicușor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova), Andrei Burca (Al Okhdood), Ionuț Nedelcearu (Palermo), Adrian Rus (Pafos), Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano), Radu Dragusin (Tottenham), Vasile Mogoș (CFR Cluj), Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa)

Midfielders: Nicolae Stanciu (Damac), Razvan Marin (Empoli), Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor), Ianis Hagi (Alaves), Dennis Man (Parma), Valentin Mihaila (Parma), Marius Marin (Pisa), Darius Olaru (FCSB), Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep), Florinel Coman (FCSB), Adrian Sut (FCSB), Constantin Grameni (Farul Constanța)

Forwards: George Puscas (Bari), Denis Alibec (Muaither), Denis Dragus (Gaziantep), Daniel Birligea (CFR Cluj)

Albania reached their second-ever major tournament by finishing top of their qualification pool for the first time in history. Playing in the bottom division of the Nations League as recently as 2020, the Red and Blacks have enjoyed eye-catching success since Sylvinho took charge of national team affairs back in January 2023.

The Brazilian boss has attempted to make Albania more aesthetically-pleasing, adopting a 4-2-3-1 approach. However, being housed in the so-called Group of Death will likely curb those ambitions with the Red and Blacks reverting to their tried-and-trusted defensive foundations. Albania will cede possession and play on the counter.

Their safety-first attitude has led to a glut of tight and attritional tussles and that's remained unchanged under Sylvinho's watch. Albania's 10 Euro 2024 qualifiers produced a miniscule 1.63 xG average with the Balkan nation even losing the shot count in eight, and only once managing an xG tally of their own over 1.25 xG.

Squad:

Georgia are Euro 2024's only European Championship debutants. Jubilant scenes in Tbilisi marked the nation's historic first-ever major tournament qualification, with the Crusaders holding their nerve to overcome Greece in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout via the play-offs. With an emerging squad, Georgia shouldn't be dismissed.

Sure, Willy Sagnol's side finished fourth in a tough qualification pool that included Spain, Scotland and Norway. But the long-term direction of travel has been positive with promotion to Nations League Group B, as well as an exciting crop of players beginning to make their mark, headlined by Napoli superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Georgia will be dogged and determined - the Crusaders averaged the lowest possession during qualification of teams who made it to Germany - and their strong defensive structure makes the underdogs difficult to breakdown. When the ball is turned over, transitions can be explosive with pace and potential packed into forward areas.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag)

Defenders: Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Solomon Kvirkvelia (Al Okhdood), Lasha Dvali (APOEL), Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis)

Midfielders: Gabriel Sigua (Basel), Nika Kvekverskiri (Lech Poznan), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Saba Lobzhanidze (Atlanta United), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Levan Shengelia (Panetlikos), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC)

Forwards: Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher), Georges Mikautadze (Metz)

Slovakia will be appearing at their third successive European Championship, an excellent achievement considering the Falcons were placed in Pot 5 of the seeding system ahead of qualification. The Repre have typically thrived when written off and are already targeting a third knockout berth in four major tournament outings.

Whether Francesco Calzona's group are rounded enough to progress further remains questionable. Slovakia are stacked with experience throughout the spine of the side where Martin Dubravka, Milan Skriniar, Stanislav Lobotka and Ondrej Duda operate.

Only three losses since September 2022 is promising, a kind finals draw also points towards a possible path to the knockouts. However, the Falcons may flail in the final-third where finding the back of the net could prove their biggest obstacle. Slovakia have averaged just 1.01 npxG across their qualification and Nations League campaigns.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle), Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution), Dominik Takac (Spartak Trnava)

Defenders: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin), Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain), Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana), David Hancko (Feyenoord), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen), Vernon De Marco (Hatta), Michal Tomic (Slavia Prague), Adam Obert (Cagliari), Matus Kmet (AS Trencin), Sebastian Kosa (Spartak Trnava)

Midfielders: Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Matus Bero (Bochum), Laszlo Benes (Hamburg), Jakub Kadak (Luzern), Dominik Holly (AS Trencin)

Forwards: Robert Bozenik (Boavista), Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague), Tomas Suslov (Hellas Verona), Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), David Duris (Ascoli), Robert Polievka (Dukla Banska Bystrica), Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord)

Slovenia are appearing at their fourth major tournament, and their first for 14 years, after finishing their Euro 2024 qualification pool behind Denmark based on their inferior head-to-head record. For a nation that's more focussed on skiing than soccer, just securing their spot on the continental circuit is considered a big success.

Big underdogs to progress from a pool that contains England, Denmark and Serbia, head coach Matjaz Kek is aware of the size of the task. Slovenia and drew to the Danes during the preliminaries, as well as drawing at home and losing 4-1 away to Serbia in their recent Nations League excursions. A significant improvement is required here.

Still, this side aren't shy of individual excellence. Jan Oblak starts between the sticks and Benjamin Sesko's emergence has given the group a serious edge in attack. However, Slovenia are unable to match their more esteemed Group C rivals for front-line power and experience with a capable XI lacking the necessary depth to compete.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Igor Vekic (Vejle), Matevz Vidovsek (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Defenders: Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi), Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze), Zan Karnicnik (Celje), Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria), Zan Zaletel (Sampdoria)

Midfielders: Timi Maks Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Adam Gnezda-Cerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos), Miha Zajc (Fenerbahce), Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava), Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt)

Forwards: Zan Celar (Lugano), Josip Ilicic (Maribor), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux), Luka Zahovic (Pognon Szczecin)