Euro 2024: 15/2, 16/1 & 80/1 tips with Betfair's free bet offer in mind

That's the easy part. The hard part is trying to decipher which teams are likely to benefit you in terms of this great offer. You need a team that possess a chance of landing the outright part of the bet but also one that could potentially go goal-crazy in the group stages so you're in line to pick up plenty of freebie bets along the way.

Over to Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - then, to steer you in the right direction as he puts forward three teams in the outright market

In terms of squad depth across every position, Portugal are the team to fear in this tournament. They could field two starting XI's that would give any of their rivals an incredibly tough workout.

Just look:

Starting XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Danilo, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao.

Starting XI: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Diego Dalot, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos.

Hand on heart, I think both those teams beat England in a knockout match yet Portugal are almost three times the price of Gareth Southgate's team.

With the increase in playing time owing to officials adding much more time on in games, being able to utilise your squad by making impactful substitutions could be a vital part of winning this tournament.

Portugal, especially in forward areas with the likes of Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto, have an abundance of options to unleash in times of trouble. Whether Roberto Martinez can be relied upon to make those correct calls will put a lot of punters off on pulling a trigger on Portugal.

Of course, Martinez failed to take Belgium's golden generation to success and might be considered fortunate to land another job of this nature considering that perceived failure.

But hopes are growing on the streets of Lisbon that this just might be the best Portugal team they've sent to a tournament. They head there on the back of a perfect group campaign, winning 10 out of 10 and scoring 36 goals. No team scored more goals in European qualifying than Martinez's side, although to counter that, it was an easy group to negotiate with Slovenia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Liechtenstein offering little in opposition.

Portugal are set to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign when they face Czech Republic in Leipzig on June 18 before facing Turkey in Dortmund and finally Georgia. It's a kind group and if Portugal do top it then they'll face one of the best third-placed finishers in the last-16. The stars might be aligning for them and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set for his sixth European Championships after scoring 48 goals in 48 matches for Al-Nassr this season. They look overpriced.

I'm excited for what Italy could potentially do at this tournament.

Not because of their squad though. On paper it lacks the superstars of previous squads.

Expectation in Italy is low of what they can achieve - the outright odds paint that picture with the holders being sixth in the betting. But they have a man in the dugout, who pound-for-pound, is the best manager at this tournament in Luciano Spalletti.

Italy won Euro 2020 under Roberto Mancini but his shock departure has meant the Italian FA were able to upgrade to an all-together different level of operator in Spalletti, whose football has dazzled across Europe for many years.

For the first time in 33 years, Napoli won the Italian title under Spalletti's guidance. They didn't just win it, they romped it, winning it with a month to spare. He'd always been known as an ahead of his time coach and tactician but had always fallen short with Inter Milan and Roma at landing a major success.

But his work at Napoli took him to another level, playing attack-minded, beautiful football but winning at the same time. Fabio Capello hailed his work at Napoli as a "miracle" - he is now worshiped in football-mad Naples.

In typical Spalletti fashion, he left the club to return working on his farm in northern Italy after winning Serie A but cut short his hiatus from the game to answer Italy's call. With Betfair's offer in mind of being rewarded with a free bet every time your team scores, Italy, under Spalletti, look a great team to deliver on that front.

Spalletti's teams have always scored goals. He'll attack in Germany, there's no question.

His Napoli team in their title winning season scored 2.03 goals per game across the season and topped the charts for shots on target and touches in the opposition box. Of his eight matches in charge so far of the Italians his side have scored 17 goals which is hard to take much weight of evidence from but the performances have been encouraging in terms of Spalletti getting his free-flowing, attack-minded message across.

That was on show in their must-win qualification match against North Macedonia where they turned on the style in Rome to edge closer to securing their qualification with a 5-2 win. More of that and they will be a team to fear.

Wisdom. The quality of being wise.

Wisdom can be formed in many ways but usually the experience of life, being able to listen, learn lessons, is the key to possessing wisdom.

And to win the European Championships, you need a manager with wisdom.

The age of manager and the success of a football team isn't exactly an equation many use to try and find value in the betting markets, but there might be something in it when assessing the outright Euro 2024 market.

The average age of the manager in charge of the winning team at the last six Euros has been 59.5 years old.

Experience. Experience. Experience.

A tournament of this nature can throw so much at a coach in a short space of time and that life experience in big moments seems to help create a winning football team.

Even the youngest of those recent winners, Mancini at 55 years-old when leading Italy to the trophy at Wembley, already had four major league titles under his belt across spells with Manchester City and Inter Milan.

So, when assessing potential value to exploit in the outright market, managers north of that 59.5 figure came onto my radar, which led me to Ralf Rangnick and Austria.

At 65-years-old, the legendary figure in German football is quietly creating an exciting team for the Austrian public to get behind and I think we can jump on that bandwagon at 80/181.00 on offer from the Betfair Sportsbook with that bonus free bet offer of every goal scored in mind.

Yes, Austria have landed themselves in one of the toughest Euro 2024 groups, where they have to face the Netherlands, France and Poland, but this challenging set of fixtures is keeping their price very chunky, and they've shown under Rangnick already that they can be competitive against the best teams in Europe.

In Rangnick's first game, Austria beat Croatia 3-0 away, qualification was assured comfortably behind Belgium, which included wins home and away over Sweden and recent friendly results and performances point to a team completely in sync with their manager's demand of high-pressing and high-energy football.

Germany, Russia and Turkey have all been dispatched in their last three friendlies, to an aggregate score of 10-1 and Rangnick's side have scored at least once in their last 15 games. This bodes well for those taking the 80/181.00 as the free bet consolation for every goal scored will be certainly alive and kicking even in tough group games against France and Netherlands.

That wise old owl Rangnick is worth investing in.