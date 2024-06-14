Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back a 15/2 fouls treble for Germany v Scotland

Germany v Scotland

Friday 14 June, 20:00

Live on ITV 1

The opening match of Euro 2024 and all the excitement in the build up leads to this game as the hosts Germany take on one of the biggest underdogs in the whole tournament in Scotland.

It promises for a game of attack v defence but Scotland have proved very dangerous in qualifying and will cause problems for Germany.

Leg #1: Jamal Musiala to commit 1+ first half foul

Jamal Musiala, Germany's star for the tournament is a player who's full of technical talent with the ball but surprisingly he's had plenty of high foul stats this past season. A lot of his fouls are when trying to win the ball back high up the pitch which you would expect Germany to be looking at given Scotland will likely be quite defensive. He averaged 1.7 tackles per game last season for Bayern and 1.1 fouls per game so clearly a player who is effective without the ball as well.

Leg #2: Kai Havertz to commit 1+ first half foul

Kai Havertz is likely to be Germany's main number 9 with his form at the end of the season for Arsenal. Has averaged 1.5 fouls per game in all games for his club this season and as a main target man gives a lot of fouls away in battles against centre backs. Will be up against potentially a back three for Scotland and will have his hands full keeping them on their toes whilst trying to be the vocal point for the Germans attack.

Leg #3: John McGinn to commit 1+ first half foul

John McGinn comes here on the back of a very good season at club level and is one of Scotland's most influential players, both attacking and his work rate without the ball. Stats wise he's very solid with 1.6 tackles per game and 1.1 fouls per game averages across the 46 total games played last season. His style of play is all action and with Germany likely to be keeping most of the possession he's going to be vital to trying to knick the ball back and spark a counter attack.

Recommended Bet Back Havertz, Musiala and McGinn each to commit 1+ first half foul SBK 15/2

