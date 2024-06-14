Germany v Scotland: Back Germany at 100/30 with Betfair Exchange

Injury ravaged Scotland are huge odds to pull of a shock against the host nation

A nervy first 45 minutes could be expected in Bavaria

Germany touted to make winning start

Host nation Germany take on Scotland in the curtain raiser of Euro 2024 and Betfair have picked out a German stead led Superboost for day one.

Many of us are expecting the hosts to dominate against the Scots, though we know Steve Clarke's side will put up a huge fight and love the thought of the underdogs tag. Germany should dominate the ball, so lets hope that territory turns into corners.

It is 1/21.50 for Germany to have 6 or more corners against Scotland, but that has been boosted up to 1/12.00 on the Sportsbook! Since Julian Nagelsmann took charge of the national team, his Germany side have racked up 51 corners across eight matches, at an average of 6.4 per game.

Indeed, across their last three games heading into the tournament, Germany have amassed 30 corners, including six in each, and at least 10 in their last two. They had 13 v Greece, 11 v Ukraine and six v Netherlands.

Euro 2024 kicks off in Munich where Scotland take on hosts Germany.

Then it's three games a day for the next 12 days followed by 15 knock-out matches across 16 days culminating in the final to decide the champion of Europe. What a time to be alive.

Germany are third favourites to win the tournament and touted by many for an early exit despite the home advantage.

Die Mannschaft are in a transitional phase having crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage and last Euro's in the round of 16.

Julian Nagelsmann has a wealth of young talent at his disposal and spent the warm up friendlies tinkering with his tactics.

Right them off at your peril.

Germans to get job done

The Germans kick off their campaign at 1.3130/100 to beat the Tartan Army but it might not be that straightforward as the odds suggest.

Curtain raisers of yesteryear have proven to be cagey affairs.

Four of the seven opening games since 1992 have ended all square and five have seen two or fewer goals scored.

2020 - Turkey 0-3 Italy

2016 - France 2-1 Romania

2012 - Poland 1-1 Greece

2008 - Switzerland 0-1 Czechia

2004 - Portugal 1-2 Greece

2000 - Germany 1-1 Romania

1996 - Spain 1-1 Bulgaria

1992 - Sweden 1-1 France

Interestingly, five have also been squad at the halfway stage and in each of the last two tournaments, the first game has remained goalless at half time.

At 4.3100/30, I think backing the Half Time Draw/ Full Time Germany is a nice way into the opener. The best part about this is the bigger price on offer on the Exchange, with the same bet 3/14.00 on the Sportsbook.

Scotland defied the odds with an impressive qualifying campaign. Steve Clarke's side were 14/115.00 to top the group before a ball was kicked then after winning their opening five on the spin, were 1/141.07 on to make the finals.

The underlying data suggested the run was built on a fortunate defence which has proven to be the case as their only win since September came recently against Gibraltar.

Ravaged by key injuries, I expect a plucky start from the Scots but Germany's quality should shine through as the game goes on.

