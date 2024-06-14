Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 13/1 best bet in Germany v Scotland

Germany v Scotland

Friday 14 June, 20:00

Live on ITV 1

Germany will be aiming to get their home European Championship off to a flying start against a Scotland side that has not typically fared well against elite opponents.

Leg #1: Germany (-1) @ 5/6 1.84

The host nation have scored two goals in three of their last four internationals, including against strong opponents in the form of France and the Netherlands during spring friendlies.

Scotland, meanwhile, have laboured offensively in recent games after finishing qualifying as a clinical unit. In recent friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland, they scored two goals in each game but missed their fair share of chances. They will not get the same volume in this game.

Meanwhile, Steve Clarke's side have lost recent matches against England, Spain, France, and Netherlands by multiple goals, casting doubt on their readiness to play a game of this magnitude.

Leg #2: Jamal Musiala to score or assist @ 1/1 2.00

It would be unfair to cast Jamal Musiala as Germany's secret weapon given what the young midfielder has been doing for Bayern Munich, but there is a sense that he is finally starting to produce on the international stage under his former FCB coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The evidence for this comes in his performances for the team in recent friendly matches. He netted against the USA in a 3-1 win last October, while he managed assists against France and Netherlands in the spring.

Nagelsmann has clearly made him a central part of the team. When fit, he has started, and only once has he been taken off before the 80th minute.

The aim for the coach will be to get him to reproduce his Bundesliga form with Die Mannschaft. In the campaign that just ended, he scored 10 and created six more in league play for Bayern, showing what a devastating presence he can be.

Leg #3: John McGinn to be fouled 2+ times @ 8/11 1.73

John McGinn has been a talisman for Scotland in recent years, and on a big occasion like this especially, the Aston Villa midfielder will be central to Steve Clarke's plans because of his energy and ability to cover seemingly every area of the field.

McGinn will be precious as an out ball for the Scots as they try to relieve pressure, and his ability to win free kicks will be pivotal to taking some of the weight off the defence. He is excellent in this regard.

During qualifying, he was fouled on 19 occasions. The closest any of his team-mates got to this figure was the 11 fouls Scott McTominay won. McGinn won 2.47 fouls per 90 minutes.

He is likely to be heavily involved for Scotland again as he attempts to inject his own unique brand of mayhem into this match.

Leg #4: Over 2.5 Scotland cards @ 11/8 2.38

Scotland are strong value to receive three or more cards in this encounter given that of the qualified nations for Euro 2024, only four earned more yellows per 90 minutes than Clarke's side.

In the fixtures against the other nations who progressed from their qualifying group, Spain and Georgia, they picked at least three yellows in three of the four matches they played. Indeed, they also received that figure in three of the four away games, with the exception being a comfortable 3-0 success in Cyprus.

Scotland will likely seek to adopt a physical approach in this encounter, and that is likely to prompt the referee into action, particularly given the partisan nature of the crowd.

Clarke's side are also likely to give the officials plenty of opportunities to penalise them. They committed at least 12 fouls in six of eight qualifying matches.

