Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: England superboost, free bet offer and more

Republic of Ireland v England Tips and Predictions

Alan Shearer: "England should have too much for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. This is the first game of the new era; a fresh coach, new ideas, and everyone will be looking to impress. It won't be easy, but when you look at the names on both team sheets, I don't care what team England put out, they should be better than their opponents here. For that reason, I'll say England will win convincingly."

Paul Higham: "Dropping down to League B in the competition means an easier group than Gareth Southgate had to deal with, as Republic of Ireland, Finland and Greece line up against the Three Lions.

"Ranked at least 50 places higher than anyone else in the group, England should win this comfortably, so Carsley has taken something of a gamble bringing Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes and Tino Livramento into the fold.

"Carsley, who played 40 times for the Republic of Ireland, was also considered to the manager's job before they turned to Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, and has made a decent first impression in front of the media - cutting a confident figure on the back of winning the U21 Euros last year.

"So it's no surprise to see England installed as 2/5 favourites at the Aviva Stadium, with a home win priced at 5/1 for an Irish side that's been in the doldrums for the last few years - winning just four of 14 compettive games. Of those only the one against Scotland was of any note as otherwise they've only beaten Gibraltar (twice) and Armenia.

"There should be a cracking atmosphere for a first competitive meeting in 34 years, but apart from booing Declan Rice and Jack Grealish there won't be too much for them to shout about as England should be just too good."

Recommended Bet Back England to win to nil SBK 6/5

Lewis Jones: "Whilst the data isn't exactly screaming out that this bet is a value play, there is enough from Declan Rice's fouls data to encourage that he could be in the thick of things. The Arsenal man has made nine fouls in his last 10 starts for England and has averaged 1.14 fouls per 90 for the Gunners across his last 30 Premier League starts.

"He has only drawn 0.32 fouls per 90 for Arsenal over that same period but did draw at least one foul for England is three of their four knockout matches at the European Championships. As mentioned though, this angle is more to do with the history and likely targeting of Rice in what could be played out in a derby-like environment in Dublin.

"He's likely to play the full 90 minutes considering the lack of options England have in that area of the pitch - only Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Angel Gomes are natural central midfielders in the squad. Also, his upcoming suspension for Arsenal's game with Tottenham next Sunday means England won't be considering managing his minutes.

"A key player of his stature is likely to play the full 90 minutes meaning we'll get a good run for our money on that 23/10 shot."

Recommended Bet Back Declan Rice to make a foul & to be fouled SBK 23/10

Stephen Tudor: "Transformed at Lille from a number 10 to a box-to-box midfielder it may be tempting to think of Angel Gomes as a statement pick from Carsley, especially when we consider how pivotal the former Manchester United academy star was to the Under 21s Euro success last year. This is my team. This is my man.

"In actual fact, Gomes has long been on the radar of the FA and its array of coaches - including Southgate - internally compared to Frenkie De Jong for his ability to receive the ball from the back, wriggle his way out of trouble and begin attacks.

"Ball-manipulators such as him are rare, possessing a skill-set that was summarized by Carsley as 'a player who can play deeper but play like a ten.' Furthermore, the 24-year-old offers a lot going forward too, epitomized by a league-high eight assists last season in the French top-flight.

"Don't be surprised if he starts on Saturday evening. And don't be surprised if he catches the eye."





Recommended Bet Back Angel Gomes anytime assist SBK 4/1

More Nations League tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "From Group B1 comes Georgia's match with Czech Republic. The Georgians showed that they can give anyone a game at Euro 2024, including the Czechs themselves, who they drew 1-1 with during the group stage.

"Despite the fact that Georgia made it out of that group and the visitors didn't, it is the Czech Republic that are the favourites here. Georgia are the value and you can back them cautiously in the draw no bet market and still get odds of 5/4."

Recommended Bet Back Georgia to beat Czech Republic draw no bet SBK 5/4

Dan Fitch: "The Dutch got better as Euro 2024 went on and should start their Nations League campaign with a win. Though Bosnia have risen to League A, their form doesn't suggest it will go well for them. They have lost six games in a row, which includes defeats to Slovakia and Luxembourg. With Portugal, England and Italy beating them to nil during that run, back Netherlands to do likewise at 5/6."

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands to beat Bosnia to nil SBK 5/6

EFL Tips and Predictions

Alan Dudman: "Wrexham have won each of their last six home league games in succession, whilst at the Racecourse Ground they've lost just three of their 25 matches since returning to the EFL (W19 D3), so it's hardly a shock to see them around the 4/91.44 mark for this weekend on the Sportsbook.

"It's a perfectly acceptable price for building an acca, but I am hoping to squeeze a bit more out of Phil Parkinson's side with the BTTS 'No' angle.

"Wrexham restricted Peterborough (last season's top League One scorers) to hardly any attempts last Saturday, indeed, Darren Ferguson's side failed to muster a single shot on target with Wrexham giving up just 0.44xG against the Blues.

"The hosts have a rugged backline and are well-drilled and organised under Parkinson, in fact it's looking more like a Bolton team from his days in the north west rather than playing any champagne football, and that organisation could be too much for a Shrews side that have failed to score in two of their matches thus far."