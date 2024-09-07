Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Shrews in for tough Wrexham visit in 9/1 multiple

Three matches in League One with Wrexham the standout

MK Dons look vulnerable as favourites this Saturday

Alan Dudman has EFL trebles at 9/1 10.00 and 8/1 9.00 this weekend

League One

Wrexham have won each of their last six home league games in succession, whilst at the Racecourse Ground they've lost just three of their 25 matches since returning to the EFL (W19 D3), so it's hardly a shock to see them around the 4/91.44 mark for this weekend on the Sportsbook.

It's a perfectly acceptable price for building an acca, but I am hoping to squeeze a bit more out of Phil Parkinson's side with the BTTS 'No' angle.

Wrexham restricted Peterborough (last season's top League One scorers) to hardly any attempts last Saturday, indeed, Darren Ferguson's side failed to muster a single shot on target with Wrexham giving up just 0.44xG against the Blues.

The hosts have a rugged backline and are well-drilled and organised under Parkinson, in fact it's looking more like a Bolton team from his days in the north west rather than playing any champagne football, and that organisation could be too much for a Shrews side that have failed to score in two of their matches thus far.

KEY OPTA STAT: Shrewsbury Town have failed to win any of their last six away league matches (D3 L3), failing to score in each of their two away matches so far this season.

Charlton's perfect start ground to a halt last weekend with a 2-0 loss away to Reading - a game where both had plenty of chances in an end-to-end match, especially early in the game.

It was the first time Nathan Jones' side had conceded this term as they are structurally very sound at the back. Rotherham meanwhile earned a statement win against Huddersfield and were finally rewarded for a mammoth 52 goal attempts in three games.

Steve Evans said his team just needed to score, and the big players Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilkes were both on the scroresheet and certainly had the better chances against Town.

Charlton are unbeaten across their last eight league games against Rotherham United (W4 D4), scoring at least once in every single game during that run, and that draw column with four is where I am heading this weekend as the Addicks were draw specialists last season and this is a game where I can see the hosts being difficult to break down.

Plus, by throwing in the draw price at 23/103.30, it does boost the multiple.

KEY OPTA STAT: Charlton are unbeaten across their last nine home league games (W4 D5), their longest unbeaten run at the Valley since a run of 20 matches between October 2018 and August 2019.

Barnsley have taken just a point from their two home games at Oakwell thus far and have been superior on the road with comfortable wins against Lincoln and Crawley, and while far from convincing with those home matches, I don't see Bristol Rovers winning this, and will take the 4/61.67 Match Odds price on Darrell Clarke's team.

Rovers earned a 0-0 against Rotherham, and immediately you'd think of clean sheets on the road, but they were absolutely battered in that game with Rotherham enjoying a massive 42 touches in the opponent's box. Indeed, Rovers have given up two xg figures of 2.35 and 2.97 in that Millers match and the trip to Stockport.

The Gas have won just one of their last seven away league games (D2 L4), failing to score in all six matches in which they haven't won, and Barnsley have a good chance of registering their first home win of the season here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Barnsley are unbeaten across their last four league games against Bristol Rovers (W2 D2), keeping two clean sheets in that time.

League Two

Leg 1: MK Dons v Walsall, Saturday 15:00: Back Walsall @ 21/10 3.10

MK Dons were beaten at Salford in midweek in the Karl Robinson derby, and it was a case of the Dons yet again failing to convert their build-up play into goals.

Indeed, Mike 'xG' Williamson said afterwards: "Ultimately it comes down to missed chances because if you look at our xG and the opportunities that we've created, I think on another day, with the quality in the squad, we could have hit the back of the net another five or six times this season."

The Dons have now lost three of their four games and look far removed from the title favourites.

Walsall have no such maladies in front of goal, and they only time they failed to get on the scoresheet was the drab 0-1 loss at Tranmere, but Tranmere look ultra-organised and it was a match that would have displeased Williamson on the xG numbers.

The Saddlers are a big side, a threat in the air and set-pieces and go at teams quite hard, and they look a fair price for a shock on the road on Saturday considering the Dons' shortcomings.

Walsall have won just two of their last eight away league games (D1 L5), a run which has twice seen them concede exactly five goals including in this fixture in March, but they put four past Swindon last month and are well capable of scoring.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons have won 13 of their last 19 home league games (D3 L3), scoring 45 goals in total in the process.

Bradford are unbeaten across their last five home league games (W4 D1); their previous four home wins before this run came over a period of 18 matches and their standout performances so far this campaign were wins against MK Dons (away 1-2) and Bromley at home (3-1).

Carlisle are enduring a shocking start and cannot keep a clean sheet - indeed, on the road they shipped three at MK Dons and four on the opening day at Gillingham. Their midfield is struggling to put any pressure on the ball or in the press at the moment and they don't look quick enough at the back either.

They created a poor 0.68xG at the Dons, who were previously without a win, and the visitors have lost 20 of their 26 league matches in 2024 (W5 D1), more than any other side in England's top four tiers this calendar year. That's not a good stat to go to war with this Saturday and Bradford look one of the bets of the weekend.

KEY OPTA STAT: Carlisle have won just one of their last 17 away league games against Bradford City (D6 L10), a 1-0 win in December 2020.

Are we seeing a new and improved Notts County? Known last term for shipping goals in comical fashion, the Magpies have been better defensively with their bette noire this term - only slightly. They conceded three at Shrewsbury (albeit in the Cup) and two in a 2-2 recent home draw with Fleetwood.

Over backers are still profiting from County, though, even with Macaulay Langstaff doing nothing on the bench at Millwall (what a waste), with three of their four league games hitting both Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS.

David McGoldrick bagged a brace at Swindon last Saturday in a 1-2 win but it's the players around him that can cause the damage here as the likes of Alassana Jatte, Dan Crowley and Jodi Jones are a trio that many find difficult to contain.

Stanley have lost each of their last five away league games, conceding 17 goals in the process. Only Rotherham are currently on a longer such run in the EFL (11 losses), and conceding so many has to be a worry for them on Saturday.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have lost just one of their last six home league games (W3 D2), with those matches witnessing a total of 26 goals scored (15 for, 11 conceded).

