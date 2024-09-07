Alan Shearer Exclusive: Gibbs-White could be the one uncapped player to earn his first start

Great to see some new faces in the squad

Grealish has an opportunity to earn a regular slot

Carsley deserves this opportunity

England should beat Ireland comfortably

My thoughts on the four uncapped players in Lee Carsley's squad

Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento deserves to be in the squad. I thought it was really exciting, brave and refreshing from Lee Carsley to see so many new faces in that squad and pushing regulars for a starting spot.

Livramento has had a really good time at Newcastle from the end of last season and he's edged out Kieran Trippier this season, who has since retired from England. I guess Kieran spoke to Lee Carsley and Lee wasn't going to put him in the squad, so that was his chance to say he'd retire and say thanks very much for the great memories before the squad came out.

It's exciting for Livramento and for all the new players who have been given that opportunity.

Lee Carsley has worked with them before, he knows who they are, what they are and their characters. It must be a huge boost for all the players that have been included in his first squad to know the manager has got that belief in them. For Livramento, he's had a decent start to the season and he was one of Newcastle's best players against Spurs on Sunday. It's great for him.

Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke is another one who Lee knows having worked with him before. He knows what he's like, he knows his character and knows what he's capable of. It's huge for all these players regardless of what we have seen, that Lee is giving them the chance to impress.

Of course, his hat-trick against Wolves would have helped but it's great for those players to know they've got a chance of starting his first game in charge.

It's a tricky time for Lee Carsley because he wants to bring in new blood, but he also knows the importance of getting off to a good start, not only for the country but for him personally, because he knows that if he wins the first few games then the FA might actually name him the permanent manager.

It's important for so many reasons that England win and get off to a good start.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White is a really talented footballer and I think he has another level to his game. The way he drives forward with the ball, his ability on the ball, and his ability to handle the ball under pressure. It's not easy playing in a struggling side to stand out, but he's been able to do that.

It's a great credit to him to get into that England squad.

Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes is lesser known here in England but has stood out in France. He's another player that obviously Lee has kept an eye on and someone Lee believes in.

Again, for Gomes to know that the England manager has picked him and is giving him a chance means this a real opportunity to go in to the camp and play, which is so great for him.

It was brave of him to move abroad so young from Manchester United, but It looks as if it's been worthwhile because he might get a chance to play for the England first team. It looks as if it's been a great decision from him.

Morgan Gibbs-White could be the one to get a start

Looking at the four uncapped players in the squad, it will be interesting to see which one gets handed a start vs Ireland. Tino Livramento is up against Trent Alexander-Arnold, so whether he starts or not, I don't know.

Maybe Morgan Gibbs-White would be the one to be given an opportunity from the start. But for all four of them to be named in the squad, whether they start or have a chance off the bench, they must be relishing it.

It is time for Grealish to take that left wing position

Jack Grealish was named in the squad after saying himself that he was hugely disappointed not to be involved in the Euros. We know it was a bitter disappointment for him.

For him to be named in the next squad by Lee, despite starting just once for Man City this season, I think that tells you what Lee Carsley thinks of him and the belief he's got in him.

That should be a great confidence booster for Jack to think, 'okay, this might be my time to step forward and take that left wing position', when the likes of Rashford, Sterling and Sancho are all missing from the squad.

Lee Carsley deserves the England opportunity

Bearing in mind that Lee Carsley played for the Republic of Ireland, for him to go there, back to Dublin and to start his first game as England manager is an incredible story for him, and he deserves it.

It's very similar to what happened with Gareth Southgate; he was the Under-21 England manager, had success there and he was given an opportunity. It's now exactly the same for Lee.

It will be a very, very proud moment for him on Saturday afternoon. We all wish him well and we hope England go and win.

It's an unbelievable opportunity for Lee Carsley. We've seen it happen with Spain and Luis de la Fuente, it might have been underwhelming when he was appointed the Spanish manager, but with his success in the youth teams, it then worked for them in the Euros too.

They were the best team, and they played the best football. There's no guarantee of success if you go out and get a big-name manager either, so this is a great opportunity for Lee.

He knows a lot of the players; he's brought some fresh players into the squad to liven things up a bit too. If he wins the first few games, then the job could well be his. It's an incredible opportunity for him.

Adam Idah will be relishing leading the line v England

Adam Idah got his permanent move to Celtic in the summer following a successful loan spell last season and this is an amazing opportunity to start against England, in Ireland.

He's played at every level for the Republic of Ireland, so getting that move to a big club like Celtic, is the move he wanted to stay in and around the Ireland team.

He'll be relishing the chance to play against England, so what an opportunity for him, what an atmosphere it's going to be, and we'll just have to wait and see how he does. I'd imagine he'd be so excited to play in that game.

Celtic have put their neck on the line for him, they paid a decent fee after what he did last season on loan. It's a huge football club, he's playing in a brilliant atmosphere, so it's an amazing chance for him to succeed in both Scotland and Ireland.

Ireland v England prediction

England should have too much for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. This is the first game of the new era; a fresh coach, new ideas, and everyone will be looking to impress.

It won't be easy, but when you look at the names on both team sheets, I don't care what team England put out, they should be better than their opponents here. For that reason, I'll say England will win convincingly.

