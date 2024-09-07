Football Accumulator Tips: Back 5/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

Strong home form should see Wrexham pick up the points

A pair of League Two home sides fancied to record wins

National League side Eastleigh complete Saturday's 5/1 6.00 Match Odds 90 Acca

England Superboost

Back England to score Over 0.5 First Half Goals against Republic of Ireland on Saturday at 1/12.00, super-boosted from 4/61.67.

Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.

Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.

To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds in the bet banner below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back England Over 0.5 First Half Goals v Rep of Ireland SBK 1/1

Leg #1 - Wrexham to beat Shrewsbury @ 2/5 1.40

Wrexham's home record over the last year reads W19-D3-L3 scoring an average of 2.72 goals per home fixture. They have started the season with W3-D1-L0 conceding just two goals whilst finding the net on eight occasions. We have them 10th on xPTS which suggests they have overachieved this season so far by sitting second, whilst we have them 19th on non-penalty xG ratio. Despite the average underlying metrics, the Red Dragons are on a run of W9-D1-L0, and they welcome a Shrewsbury team in desperate form.

The Shrews picked up their first points of the season last time out, beating Leyton Orient 3-0. They won the xG battle 1.06-0.35, scoring three goals for four shots on target which would suggest they were a little fortunate to find the net on three separate occasions. The metrics have Shrewsbury as the second-worst team in League Two based on xPTS and non-penalty xG ratio. They are creating an average of 0.58 xG whilst conceding 1.48 xGA, which is in line with the 1.50 goals conceded per fixture.

Shrewsbury have won four of their last 20 league games and lost 14 of their last 25 away days.

Leg #2 - Notts County to beat Accrington @ 4/7 1.57

County are undefeated this term with a record of W2-D2-L0 which has them seventh in the table. My ratings also have them in seventh on xPTS and eighth on non-penalty xG ratio, so are playing to their underlying performances. Their home record over the last 12 months has been strong with W12-D3-L9 with five of the nine defeats coming in back-to-back games between February and March, which coincided with a change of manager. Since that spell County have recorded W5-D3-L2.

Accrington has been underachieving this season. They have a record of W0-D2-L2 and lost 3-0 to Tranmere in the EFL Cup and then 4-1 to Stockport in the Trophy. Stanley have just two points this season whilst their xPTS is 6.12, although 4.75 xPTS has been generated from their home fixtures, which has resulted in them sitting 19th for away xPTS. Including cup competition, Stanley have played three times on the road this season and conceded a total of 10 goals, scoring just twice.

The visitors have now lost their last five consecutive away games, conceding at least three goals in four. Their record over the last 18 away fixtures is W3-D3-L12 conceding an average of 2.28 goals. Whilst the 'Owd Reds have been unfortunate not to collect more points this season, although this has been due to home performances. The Magpies should be too strong for them here.

Leg #3 - Chesterfield to beat Grimsby @ 8/15 1.53

The hosts lost at Gillingham last time out, but they won the xG battle 1.67-1.0 winning the shot count 14-7 whilst Gillingham scored from their only shot on target. The hosts are yet to win at home this season, despite winning 19 of their 23 home games last term, scoring an average of 2.83 goals per fixture and finding the net at least twice in all but one home game.

Their two home games this season have ended in draws, but they have won on xG, the shot and shots on target count in both. The Spireites have conceded a total of 0.37 xGA from the two games, allowing a total of just two shots on target. My rankings have them second on home xPTS.

Grimsby started the season with W2-D0-L2 with both defeats coming on the road, which should be no surprise given that their away record over the last 12 months is W2-D11-L12. The Mariners have only scored in two of their last six away fixtures.

Our rankings have the Mariners in 23rd place for xPTS on the road and 21st on non-penalty xG ratio with just three sides having recorded a higher xGA. The home victories have been fortunate, winning the xG battles 0.95-0.67 and 0.84-0.75. Overall, we have them 18th on xPTS.

Leg #4 - Eastleigh to beat Tamworth @ 4/6 1.67

The hosts are second in the table after winning four of their opening six games. They have overachieved with just 8.7 xPTS which puts them ninth, but we are keen to back them to beat a poor Tamworth side, who sit 21st for xPTS, 20th for xG and 23rd for xGA.

The hosts have beaten sides sitting in 22nd, 19th, 13th and 15th earning a respectable draw with Sutton United who sit sixth, before losing to the leaders Gateshead, they won the xG battle at Gateshead 1.8-0.98. They were outplayed by Sutton, who were relegated from the EFL last season, but they won the xG battle at home against Solihull and Fylde with 30 shots and 11 shots on target over the two games.

Tamworth won the National League North last season, claiming 96 points from their 46 games. Unfortunately, the step-up has been hard for them with a record of W1-D2-L3. Their last outing saw them lose 7-0 to Barnet, conceding 10 shots on target. They have managed one victory this term, but they lost on xG 1.63-1.41 conceding 15 shots and six shots on target. The Lambs have picked up one point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Boston, who sit below them in the table with just four points from six games; Tamworth have five.

The two away matches at York and Barnet have seen them concede 29 shots, 13 shots on target with a reply of 11 shots and one shot on target generating just 0.86 xG.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 5/1

For the very best expert football predictions, head over to my website, Andy's Bet Club. With the new season underway, I've got plenty of football betting tips for you to get stuck into, including a weekly Championship acca. There are also plenty of tools to help your punting on site, including my excellent bet builder stats, which provide the most important player statistics.