Republic of Ireland v England Tips: 23/10 Declan Rice fouls focused Bet Builder the play

7/4 2.75 Lee Carsley has huge chance of landing England role

Declan Rice may have target on his back for hostile Dublin welcome

Back 23/10 3.30 Bet Builder for him to be fouled & to make a foul

England Superboost

Back England to score Over 0.5 First Half Goals against Republic of Ireland on Saturday at 1/12.00, super-boosted from 4/61.67.

Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.

Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.

To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds in the bet banner below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back England Over 0.5 First Half Goals v Rep of Ireland SBK 1/1

Rep Ireland vs England

Saturday 7 September 17:00

Live on ITV 1

Under-21s coach Lee Carsley takes charge of the senior side for the first time in the Nations League against Ireland on Saturday.

This is his chance to show whether he's got the credentials to be Gareth Southgate's successor permanently. It may not inspire in terms of his past credentials at club level but nations have had huge success appointing from within the structure.

Spain won the European Championships under former youth team coach Luis de la Fuente and Argentina landed the World Cup and Copa America with Lionel Scaloni in charge, who oversaw success with the Under-20s.

It's a pathway I think the nation can get on board with and a pathway that the FA like. Carsley is 7/42.75 with the Betfair Sportsbook to become the next permanent England manager - it's a price which has legs considering the lack of options elsewhere.

The contract situation with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is interesting but whether he'd want to immediately step away from the pressures of club football to take one of the most pressurised jobs in football is surely very doubtful.

This job might be Carsley's by default.

If he goes six from six during the Nations League and England win them well in an attractive way of playing football then it's going to be difficult for the hierarchy to ignore especially if you consider the finances. Carsley is going to cost a let less than Guardiola in that regard.

His England U-21 team did play with a freedom that wasn't on show during the successful but stodgy Southgate-era. It's going to be interesting to see if he can get his ideals across quick enough to make his mark but until we see a Carsley team in action, it's a tough one to try and profit from. England are a watching brief.

Rice can expect hot reception

Declan Rice plays a central role in betting strategy for Saturday's clash - it's set to be a hostile reunion for Rice with the Irish.

Rice, like Jack Grealish too, was embedded in the Irish setup during their youth development and went onto win three senior caps in non-competitive matches before the English FA convinced him to switch allegiances.

Rice had once said stepping out for Ireland and hearing the national anthems was "the proudest moment of his life" - words that won't be forgotten by the locals. He will have a target on his back from the stands in terms of his touch being booed and one on the field too where Irish players will know the positive reaction a foul or crunching tackle on Rice could generate.

This makes the 23/103.30 on Rice being fouled at least once and making at least one foul in the match very appealing.

Whilst the data isn't exactly screaming out that this bet is a value play, there is enough from Rice's fouls data to encourage that he could be in the thick of things. The Arsenal man has made nine fouls in his last 10 starts for England and has averaged 1.14 fouls per 90 for the Gunners across his last 30 Premier League starts.

He has only drawn 0.32 fouls per 90 for Arsenal over that same period but did draw at least one foul for England is three of their four knockout matches at the European Championships. As mentioned though, this angle is more to do with the history and likely targeting of Rice in what could be played out in a derby-like environment in Dublin.

He's likely to play the full 90 minutes considering the lack of options England have in that area of the pitch - only Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Angel Gomes are natural central midfielders in the squad. Also, his upcoming suspension for Arsenal's game with Tottenham next Sunday means England won't be considering managing his minutes.

A key player of his stature is likely to play the full 90 minutes meaning we'll get a good run for our money on that 23/103.30 shot.