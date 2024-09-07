Nations League Tips: Nine bets for nine games on Saturday

Kane is able to hurt Irish

Germany can serve up Euro 2024 repeat

Dutch will take advantage against struggling Bosnia

Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.

Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.

Saturday's Nations League action starts in League C4, with the Faroes hosting North Macedonia.

The Macedonians have lost their last five away games, but against much stronger opponents than they will be facing here. They beat the Faroe Islands 1-0 in March last year and look decent value at 10/111.91 to claim another win.

Lee Carsley takes the reins of England, against the nation that he represented as a player. There is a pressure on him to change the style of play, at a time when his squad will be missing several key players.

One such key figure who will be available is Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker was clearly unfit during the Euros, but still scored three goals. Back Kane to score or assist at 5/61.84.

From Group B1 comes Georgia's match with Czech Republic. The Georgians showed that they can give anyone a game at Euro 2024, including the Czechs themselves, who they drew 1-1 with during the group stage.

Despite the fact that Georgia made it out of that group and the visitors didn't, it is the Czech Republic that are the favourites here. Georgia are the value and you can back them cautiously in the draw no bet market and still get odds of 5/42.25.

Moldova host Malta from the depths of Group D2. The Moldovans are in decent form at home. They have only lost once in six homes games since the start of 2023 (W2 D3), which includes a draw against the Czechs and a win against Poland.

In contrast, Malta lost 7-1 to the Czech Republic when they met in June. Back a home win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

These sides were in the same group for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, with Armenia winning 2-1 at home and Latvia claiming a 2-0 victory in the return fixture.

While the home advantage makes Armenia rightful favourites, they look a little short. Avoid the result and back both teams to score at 9/101.90, in what should be a competitive game.

Germany were arguably the second best team at the Euros they hosted and now they have the chance to build on that performance in Group A3, starting against Hungary.

Julian Nagelsmann's team defeated Hungary 2-0 during the group stage. The half-time/full-time bet on Germany landed in that match and is 5/61.84 to be successful again.

In the same group is the Netherlands' home match against Bosnia. The Dutch got better as Euro 2024 went on and should start their Nations League campaign with a win.

Though Bosnia have risen to League A, their form doesn't suggest it will go well for them. They have lost six games in a row, which includes defeats to Slovakia and Luxembourg. With Portugal, England and Italy beating them to nil during that run, back Netherlands to do likewise at 5/61.84.

Greece and Finland meet in Group B2, where they have England and the Republic of Ireland for company.

It's Greece that are in the more convincing form. Only France, Netherlands and Germany have beaten them since the start of 2023. With the Finns scoring in each of their last seven games, let's go for a Greece win and both teams to score at 3/14.00.

Both Ukraine and Albania exited Euro 2024 at the group stage. Ukraine were unlucky to do so after claiming four points, while Albania were also unfortunate, having faced a very tough group, where they equipped themselves well.

The 'hosts' look too short since this game is being held in Prague. Back the draw at 23/103.30.