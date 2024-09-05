England Betting Tips: Carsley's new men should be backed, including Gomes at 4/1

Trent on a plate for Kane

Gibbs-White to take shots at glory

Grealish a marked man

From the moment Lee Carsley's first squad was announced it became very clear that England are about to embark on a fascinating new era.

Cast out - for now - are long established names such as Aaron Ramsdale and Kyle Walker. In come four debutants, all of whom have played under Carsley for the Under 21s. Three featured strongly as the lion cubs won their Euros in 2023.

When several enforced absentees are also factored in, not least Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to injury and illness, in addition to the international retirement of Kieran Trippier, what we're left with is a youthful roster whose collective inexperience is counter-balanced by plenty of potential and intrigue.

To put that in context, over half of the squad - 12 players - have the same number of caps combined as Bukayo Saka (40).



Naturally then, predicting a starting eleven is trickier than usual but the four players below are expected to be involved beyond a cameo off the bench at Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Given their current form they're expected to shine too as England's new dawn begins in earnest.

Trent- Alexander-Arnold

The divisive experiment of playing the Liverpool star in midfield is over, finished by a single sentence uttered by England's interim boss last week.



"For me, and this camp especially, he will be a right-back, playing in defence."

With Rico Lewis expected to start on the left, the stage is set in the Irish capital for Alexander-Arnold to enjoy a solid 75 minutes-plus in his strongest position, a role he hasn't fulfilled for his country for a calendar year.

Carsley went on to praise the 25-year-old for his 'great range of passing' and we've certainly seen ample examples of this for his club to date. The full-back has accrued 2.3 key passes per 90, in doing so creating three big chances as Arne Slot's Anfield revolution gets underway.



His 1.5 xA is the third best in the top-flight to this early juncture.

With Bukayo Saka drilling low balls across from the byline and Alexander-Arnold delivering from deep we can crucially expect Harry Kane to enjoy the kind of service that was largely denied him in Germany this summer. Plus it would be just typical, on a night when so much focus will be on the newbies, if England's record goal-scorer once again snagged the headlines.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score anytime SBK 11/10

Angel Gomes

Transformed at Lille from a number 10 to a box-to-box midfielder it may be tempting to think of Gomes as a statement pick from Carsley, especially when we consider how pivotal the former Manchester United academy star was to the Under 21s Euro success last year.

This is my team. This is my man.

In actual fact, Gomes has long been on the radar of the FA and its array of coaches - including Southgate - internally compared to Frenkie De Jong for his ability to receive the ball from the back, wriggle his way out of trouble and begin attacks.

Ball-manipulators such as him are rare, possessing a skill-set that was summarized by Carsley as 'a player who can play deeper but play like a ten.'

Furthermore, the 24-year-old offers a lot going forward too, epitomized by a league-high eight assists last season in the French top-flight.

Don't be surprised if he starts on Saturday evening. And don't be surprised if he catches the eye.





Recommended Bet Back Angel Gomes anytime assist SBK 4/1

Morgan Gibbs-White

After helping England U17s achieve World Cup glory and doing likewise with the Under 21s at last year's Euros, the Nottingham Forest creative gets an overdue call-up here. What's more, he travels to the Irish capital in form.

Six completed dribbles and three shots per 90 in 2024/25 so far is testament to that and shots are worth focusing on with Gibbs-White, his 183 involvements in shot-creating actions since the start of last season a tally that's up there with the best of them.

The 24-year-old would often be deployed in a more advanced role for the Under 21s than for Forest and it will be interesting to see how he is utilized at the weekend.

Certainly Harry Kane would appreciate having his energy and pressing credentials close-by.





Recommended Bet Back Gibbs-White to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Jack Grealish

Carsley is tactically flexible but he is unlikely to stray too far from the set-up that had him conquer the continent last year.



That side had Emile Smith-Rowe on the left and of the three leading contenders for that flank undoubtedly Grealish is most similar in playing style and attributes. Indeed, for a coach who cherishes control we can expect Grealish to become a real manager favourite in due course with no more tournament omissions for the Manchester City star.

If the winger is set to feel some love from his new gaffer across the sea he remains a pantomime villain, still not forgiven for switching his allegiances from Ireland to England in 2015. He will be booed throughout and inevitably opposition players will view him as an easy means to ramp up the atmosphere. He's going to have a great big target on the back of those tremendous calves.



Grealish holds the Premier League record for winning the most fouls across a campaign (167 in 2019/20) and in his last start for England was fouled four times