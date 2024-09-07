Alan Shearer Exclusive: Next two games crucial for Ten Hag and Rashford may need to leave

Liverpool looked like title contenders at Old Trafford

Next two games are crucial for Ten Hag's survival

Rashford may need to leave Manchester United

Salah smart to raise contract issue after win

Liverpool were impressive, Man United were dreadful

I was quite surprised at the match at Old Trafford, purely because I said last week that I thought Manchester United turn up in the big games, against the strong opposition, and they didn't on Sunday.

They got absolutely battered. They did have a decent start I suppose, but once that first goal went in, it was men against boys.

Liverpool were so impressive. Their press was strong and Man United were so open. Casemiro lost the ball twice and got punished both times and was then taken off at half-time.

Liverpool's finishing, Liverpool's press, Liverpool's defending - even when Man United got through the defence and had the 'keeper to beat, they couldn't score - meant that everything about Liverpool's performance was really impressive and everything about United's display was dreadful.

Casemiro is a great but it was tough to watch on Sunday

On Casemiro, I hate seeing great players fail on the football pitch, and with what Casemiro's achieved, where he's played, what he's won, he's had a phenomenal career. But it happens to all of us. You're not as good as you used to be.

Having said that, I think he's being asked to play a slightly different role in this Man United team, and it's not something he's used to, and they got punished.

It is tough to see a great player making the errors that he made - it's not nice to see because throughout his career, he's been a great and has played for great teams.

At the weekend though, he looked distinctly average. He's the only one who can tell you how he feels but on Sunday he looked like a very average player that's tough to see for anyone.

Ten Hag right to protect Rashford, but I stand by what I said

I was quite happy with what I said about United and Marcus Rashford before the game. I totally get Erik ten Hag's reaction because the question was put to him in his press conference about one of his players, and he's got no other option than to protect his player. I totally understood that.

However, I would stand by everything I said, and nothing changed for me from what I saw at the weekend.

I don't see much change in United in their three league games so far to what we saw last year, when they finished eighth. They're still wide open and still struggle in forward positions, so I stand by what I said.

Ten Hag was disrespected by United hierarchy

The scrutiny at United is probably more so than at any other club in the world; they are one of the biggest clubs so you're going to get that, whoever you are, if they finish eighth.

I know Ten Hag won the FA Cup last season, which was a huge plus for him, but I doubt he'd be here now if they hadn't.

It was a bit humiliating for him, the way United admitted they were speaking to other managers, because you don't speak to other managers if you're happy with the current manager, so I thought that was very disrespectful to Ten Hag.

Having said that, they did back him, and they have backed him with finance. I don't know exactly how much they've spent in his time as manager, but it's been an absolute fortune; well over £500million. However, I don't see anything different. I don't see a game plan.

Look at Arne Slot and the short time he's been at Liverpool. I know he's taken over a better team than United's, but Ten Hag has been at Old Trafford for a long time now and spent a lot of money on players who can't even get in the team.

That doesn't reflect well on Ten Hag and I don't see their plan. I can see Liverpool's plan, but I can't see what United are trying to do.

Rashford may need to leave United

In his current form, I don't see Marcus Rashford reviving his England career. I personally don't know his mentality, or what his approach is in terms of training, but there's only one way back, which is to train and have the right attitude.

But looking from the outside, for me, he should have left United to reignite his career because he's gone very static for whatever reason, and it hasn't worked for him for a while now.

Only Marcus can answer how much he wants to get back to scoring 30 goals a season.

United must improve in forward areas

United have just loaned Jadon Sancho to Chelsea and obviously he hasn't played a part for a long time now. They have got other options in Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho. They've got Antony there too, who they spent an absolute fortune on, but he hasn't really kicked a ball for United. He's been a let down up to now.

There's no doubt that there's talent there with Marcus, it's getting it out of him and quite clearly for a while now, that hasn't been the case. United have to look at how to improve in forward positions.

They've bought Joshua Zirkzee. I know Rasmus Hojlund has been injured but, on the evidence I've seen in the three games this season, nothing has changed in the forward positions or the midfield.

They've added Manuel Ugarte to the midfield for a lot of money and he's obviously been signed for a specific reason but it's a big ask for him and Hojlund to step up and provide the improvement that United need across the pitch.

Next two games massive for Ten Hag's future

United's results will have to improve massively for Ten Hag to still be at the club at Christmas. A lot will depend on their next two results.

After the defeat to Brighton, and the manner of defeat to Liverpool, if the team doesn't see a massive improvement in the next game or two then it will be really, really difficult for him because the noise will only get louder.

Smart Salah could play at this level for years to come

I think it was a good move on Mo Salah's part, after playing such an important role in that win against United, to come out and say he was treating it like his last season at the club.

A couple of assists, a really good goal, a player-of-the-match performance, and then being interviewed afterwards to say that no one has come to him or his agent about a contract, which I am amazed about.

It the same situation with him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk. I'm really surprised they've allowed three big-hitters to get to this stage.

Mo was putting a message out there, there's no doubt about that and whether they listen, whether they're prepared to give him the length of contract he wants, or the money he wants, we'll see. There are so many different factors.

He may want a big payday and go abroad; we know there was talk about him a few months back about him going to Saudi. Whether that's what he wants or not I don't know, but it was clever timing on his part to put that message out.

The thing with Salah is, he's had a rest in the summer and come back in better than ever. He's started the season incredibly well and when you look at his physique and who and what he is, there's no doubt he can play at the top level for another two or three years at least.

I understand from his point of view that he'll want a longer contract as he'll feel he's better than a one-year deal, but I guess it's 'watch this space' with him.

There's no doubt the talent, energy and ability are still there and will be for a while, but I just find it really surprising that Salah, Trent and Van Dijk have been allowed to get into the last year of their contracts; particularly Trent being homegrown. I find it really surprising the football club have got themselves into this position.

Liverpool are well in the title hunt

I think Liverpool are in the title hunt now too. I think it'll be between Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool once again. Liverpool are capable, there's no doubt about that.

They'll have to be fortunate with injuries which will be tough when they enter the Champions League, but they've signed Federico Chiesa, which was a no-brainer in terms of the fee.

The form Chiesa was in a couple of years ago - he was an incredible player. He's had injuries so it is a bit of a punt, but when you look at the fee there's no doubt the ability is there, so if he can stay injury free then it might be a masterstroke. For Liverpool to challenge for the title, they'll have to be lucky with injuries.

It's a gamble that was worth taking. If it works, people will be saying 'what a piece of business', if it doesn't work, in the grand scheme of things for a club like Liverpool, for the sake of £10-12million it's not a big deal.