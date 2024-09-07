Republic of Ireland vs England: Back comfortable win for Three Lions & 11/2 Bet Builder

First competitive meeting between old rivals in 34 years

Back a win & clean sheet for England in Dublin

Focus on fouls in 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder treble

England Superboost

Back England to score Over 0.5 First Half Goals against Republic of Ireland on Saturday at 1/12.00, super-boosted from 4/61.67.

Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.

Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.

To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds in the bet banner below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back England Over 0.5 First Half Goals v Rep of Ireland SBK 1/1

Rep Ireland vs England

Saturday 7 September 17:00

Live on ITV 1

It's all change for England as interim manager Lee Carsley has brought in a host of new faces into the squad, mainly from his Under-21 ranks, for their Nations League opener in Dublin.

Dropping down to League B in the competition means an easier group than Gareth Southgate had to deal with, as Republic of Ireland, Finland and Greece line up against the Three Lions.

Ranked at least 50 places higher than anyone else in the group, England should win this comfortably, so Carsley has taken something of a gamble bringing Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes and Tino Livramento into the fold.

Carsley, who played 40 times for the Republic of Ireland, was also considered to the manager's job before they turned to Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, and has made a decent first impression in front of the media - cutting a confident figure on the back of winning the U21 Euros last year.

So it's no surprise to see England installed as 2/51.40 favourites at the Aviva Stadium, with a home win priced at 5/16.00 for an Irish side that's been in the doldrums for the last few years - winning just four of 14 compettive games. Of those only the one against Scotland was of any note as otherwise they've only beaten Gibraltar (twice) and Armenia.

There should be a cracking atmosphere for a first competitive meeting in 34 years, but apart from booing Declan Rice and Jack Grealish there won't be too much for them to shout about as England should be just too good.

Recommended Bet Back England to win to nil SBK 6/5

Back Kane & Trent in 9/2 5.50 double

Although the squad's got a brave young new look the starting XI Carsley puts out will have mostly familiar faces and after confirming Harry Kane as his captain the Bayern Munich man will start in Dublin.

Ollie Watkins pulls out means Kane is the only what you'd call 'proper' centre forward in the squad and against this opposition and with plenty of creativity around him you have to back Kane at 11/102.11 to score anytime.

Carsley also confirmed he saw Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right-back, although opened the door for him ghosting into midfield as he has done for Liverpool.

But at least starting at right-back is a positive for taking the 5/23.50 for an Alexander-Arnold assist as he creates so much from that position - especially if Bukayo Saka plays on the right to really occupy the Irish full-back.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score anytime & Alexander-Arnold anytime assist SBK 9/2

Feature on fouls in 11/2 6.50 treble

Fouls should be the way forward here, especially for Ireland as Carsley likes more of a possession game than Southgate and that will prompt the home side into making tackles - especially early on when the crowd will be loudest.

Saka and Kane are the two men who usually draw a big heap of fouls, so it makes sense to back the pair of them to be fouled 2+ times each.

The bet has landed for Saka in six of his last eight England games and although it's just two in five for Kane this will be a special atmosphere to prompt a strong-arm approach from the hosts.

And for reasons we all know about, Declan Rice will likely be a target as well, both for the home fans and players alike - so it's worth adding Rice to be fouled 1+ times at 5/42.25.