Saturday Championship Tips: Huddersfield to put another dent in Charlton's survival hopes

Terriers to pick up seventh home victory of the season

Huddersfield [1.93] v Charlton [4.6]; The Draw [3.55]

Huddersfield fans were delighted with their side's performance on Tuesday night with the vast majority of supporters praising the Cowley brothers for their team selection against Bristol City. The West Yorkshire club got off to a fast start, and were the better side throughout the contest. They out-shot the Robins 20-8 at the John Smith's Stadium and created several chances throughout the 90 minutes.

The victory put the Terriers five points clear of the relegation zone, however Wigan's victory at the Madejski cut the gap to just three, and the hosts cannot afford to take their foot off the gas just yet.

Although it was a stellar performance, a lack of consistency has been the main issue this campaign. They've won back-to-back home matches just once this season, and their 2-0 victory over QPR was swiftly followed by a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Cardiff.

Luckily, Danny Cowley's men have a number of favourable home games on the horizon and will welcome both Wigan and Luton to the John Smith's Stadium in the next couple of months. Stoke are the only side in the bottom eight to have won at this ground, and the hosts will feel confident of collecting three points here.

Huddersfield are likely to name the same XI, although Jonathan Hogg was targeted by Bristol City players on Tuesday night, and the combative midfielder may be given a rest against the Addicks.

Charlton looked on course for an important point in midweek, before seeing their hopes dashed in the dying moments. Lee Bowyer's side now have a 3-4-10 record on the road and have managed just two clean sheets on their travels so far. They've lost five of their last six games away from the Valley, and if the Londoners are to survive this season, it'll be their home form that keeps them afloat.

Worryingly, the visitors have picked up just a single point against their fellow strugglers away from home, and bizarrely, they've tended to fare much better against top six opposition.

The January transfer window has been kind to Huddersfield, and they've looked a far more effective unit in recent weeks. If they are able to replicate their Tuesday night performance, they will surely pick up three points here. Fans will be feeling cautiously optimistic, and at [1.93] on the Exchange, they are worth backing this weekend.

Hatters to continue upward momentum

Luton [3.35] v Stoke [2.32]; The Draw [3.35]

Despite looking dead and buried a couple of weeks ago, Luton have now given themselves a fighting chance of preserving their Championship status, and Graeme Jones' side are now just four points from safety.

Defensive changes have helped the Bedfordshire side stay within touching distance of the sides above them, with the return of Martin Cranie has helped solidify their back-line. Loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers has also caught the eye in recent weeks, and they've conceded just five times in their last five outings.

Although they were defeated at the Valley last weekend, Luton were able to bounce straight back, beating high-flying Brentford here at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

Jones praised his side's ability off the ball, and he pointed to the fact that his side looked dangerous from set-pieces throughout the 90 minutes. The victory briefly moved them off the foot of the table, although Wednesday's results then saw them drop back to bottom spot. Fans will be hoping for a similar intensity once again this weekend, and with the sides around them also starting to find form, they simply cannot afford to put in a below-par performance.

Although they've registered a home xG of just 1.08 throughout the course of the campaign, Luton have scored plenty of goals here, and only five teams have been more prolific on their own patch this season. Only three teams have managed to keep the hosts off the scoresheet so far, and they've also managed to put three past Fulham, Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

Stoke picked up a point in midweek, although they came under plenty of pressure from Blackburn in the second half. Michael O'Neill's side rarely win on the road, and despite creating a couple of half chances, clear-cut opportunities were fairly infrequent. The Potters have now drawn a blank in two of their last three away matches, and many fans are worried that the visitors aren't positive enough going forward. Tyrese Campbell looked isolated at times, whilst O'Neill's substitutions suggested that he was happy to take the point away from Ewood Park.

The visitors are far better at absorbing pressure and playing on the break, a tactic they deployed to perfection at the Hawthorns back in January. However, this will be a completely different challenge for them, and they could struggle to break down a newly-resolute Luton defence.

Having seen off Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby at this ground recently, they shouldn't have too many problems against Stoke. Collecting three points is vitally important, and Jones' men are likely to be up for it. The visitors may look to keep things tight once again, with the impressive Nathan Collins looking assured at the back. However, Luton Draw No Bet is 5/4 on the Sportsbook, and looks a decent option in this relegation six-pointer.

Robins' miserable run of form to continue at the Den

Millwall [2.02] v Bristol City [4.2]; The Draw [3.6]

Bristol City are one of the toughest sides to predict in the Championship, and despite flirting with the play-offs for the vast majority of the campaign, the Robins could potentially finish the season in mid-table.

Their worryingly low xG numbers were of little significance during their winning run in mid-January, however Lee Johnson's men have now lost four of their last five Championship games, and they've netted just once in their last three outings.

Although they've generally been better on the road this campaign, they were easily second best at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night, and a trip to The Den is hardly the easy assignment that they require to get back on track.

Despite their ropey form, Johnson remains confident that his side can turn things around, viewing Tuesday's setback as the 'wake up call' that his side desperately requires.

Millwall picked up a point against Birmingham on Wednesday night, and although it's a reasonably a quick turnaround for the Lions, they will be feeling confident ahead of this contest. They've suffered just three home defeats this campaign, and have kept three clean sheets in their last six matches here.

The hosts have conceded the fewest Championship goals in 2020 (eight), however they've also netted on just nine occasions so far. This game could be decided by a single strike, and it feels more likely to go the way of the hosts.

At [2.02] on the Exchange, Millwall are worth backing this weekend, and they will look to inflict further misery on the out-of-form visitors.

You can follow Jack Critchley on Twitter @jcritch7