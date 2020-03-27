US Racing Bets of the Day: Sugar Fix in a sweet spot

Sweet on Sugar

Race 6 19:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Sugar Fix

Sugar Fix should go close in this claiming race on the turf for $16k.

This filly by Treasure Beach finished an excellent second in higher company over this course last month. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but the winner swooped late to score. The race conditions are for non winners of two races lifetime. Sugar Fix was disqualified from a maiden claimer in January after crossing the line first. The disqualification was pretty harsh in my opinion, but I am talking through my pocket. She has now finished first in two races, and is racing above her condition. This gives her an additional edge, and I fully expect her to take advantage. At present she is trading at [5.1] on the exchange which is generous.

Meet Yabba

Race 7 19:55 Tampa Bay Downs- Yabba Dabba Dude

Yabba Dabba Dude should make his presence felt in third $8k claimer.

This gelding was impressive when winning last time out over this course. He swept to the lead in the straight ,and powered home to win easily. He stretches out to the mile distance today which should not be a problem. Trainer Carlos Silva continues to send out winners, and boasts a 23% strike rate. He fits very well with these, and is fairly priced at [3.95] on the exchange.

Form has held well, even in the latter stages of the meeting. The lightly raced horses have a definite advantage, and if you are selective the winners will come.