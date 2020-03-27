To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Sugar Fix in a sweet spot

Sugar Fix Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Sugar Fix runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Kayseri won at the 9/1 advertised price on the Sportsbook. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"He fits very well with these, and is fairly priced at [3.95] on the exchange"

Back Sugar Fix at BSP Race 6 in the 19:21 at Tampa Bay Downs

Sweet on Sugar

Race 6 19:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Sugar Fix

Sugar Fix should go close in this claiming race on the turf for $16k.

This filly by Treasure Beach finished an excellent second in higher company over this course last month. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but the winner swooped late to score. The race conditions are for non winners of two races lifetime. Sugar Fix was disqualified from a maiden claimer in January after crossing the line first. The disqualification was pretty harsh in my opinion, but I am talking through my pocket. She has now finished first in two races, and is racing above her condition. This gives her an additional edge, and I fully expect her to take advantage. At present she is trading at [5.1] on the exchange which is generous.

Meet Yabba

Race 7 19:55 Tampa Bay Downs- Yabba Dabba Dude

Yabba Dabba Dude should make his presence felt in third $8k claimer.

This gelding was impressive when winning last time out over this course. He swept to the lead in the straight ,and powered home to win easily. He stretches out to the mile distance today which should not be a problem. Trainer Carlos Silva continues to send out winners, and boasts a 23% strike rate. He fits very well with these, and is fairly priced at [3.95] on the exchange.

Form has held well, even in the latter stages of the meeting. The lightly raced horses have a definite advantage, and if you are selective the winners will come.

Recommended bets

Back Sugar Fix at BSP Race 6 in the 19:21 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Yabba Dabba Dude at BSP Race 7 in the 19:55 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 27th Mar (R6 1m Claim)

Friday 27 March, 7.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vaunt
Melissani
One Slick Fact
Celestial Orb
Im That Bird
Sugar Fix
Finest Jewel
Zodiac Princess
Sudden Light
Big Angel
Jackies Dream
Irish Orb
Linda Bug
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 27th Mar (R7 1m Claim)

Friday 27 March, 7.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Unspoiled Moments
Dox Folly
Big Money Machine
Das Da One
High Rolling Dude
Yabba Dabba Dude
Indian Gulch
Josies Riddle
Mulled Wine
Malios
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More USA Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles