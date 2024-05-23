Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 23 May

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

SIXTEEN CIGARETTES looks the clear pick at the weights and can go one better than last time. Chacharero was two places behind the selection on that occasion and can come out best of the rest, whilst Fontina should also be considered getting class relief.

UNCLE TUFFY was second on debut at Keeneland behind one who subsequently followed up and looks the one to go with in this maiden. Starsandsixstrings was also a runner-up on debut when sprinting at this venue and appeals as best of the remainder, whilst Gottaneedforspeed can see out the three on return.

VIVA LA RED has been running well since switched to grass and appeals most in this allowance. Mrs. Astor has a top jockey booked and is a contender as well. Maria's Revenge can't be completely ignored at a big price on the pick of her efforts.