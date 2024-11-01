Breeders' Cup Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday at Del Mar at 8/1 & 14/1

Katie Midwinter has two selections at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar

Unexposed colt should be suited by the challenge in an open Juvenile Turf Sprint

Hugo Palmer-trained runner should feel at home by the seaside

In an open Juvenile Turf Sprint, Aidan O'Brien-trained Ides Of March makes each-way appeal under Frankie Dettori.

The son of Wootton Bassett is out of Scat Daddy US-bred mare Nickname, who landed a Grade One at Belmont Park over a mile following a 6f victory in maiden company at Saratoga. He has displayed his speed over 6f this season, with the 7f appearing to stretch him at the Curragh in July, therefore the drop to 5f shouldn't pose any issue and he is unexposed, capable of taking a step forward from his previous efforts after a break.

The quicker ground is likely to be in his favour as he's already won on a good to firm surface and was withdrawn from the Middle Park Stakes on account of the ground.

His stablemate Whistlejacket has been beaten twice on ground with firm in the description, when possibly finding conditions too lively, and has shown his best form on a softer surface, including when winning on the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville. With that in mind, Ides Of March makes more appeal in these conditions, especially considering his breeding would suggest he's suited to the style of US racing.

A wide draw may not be ideal, but his rider has enough experience to know how to deal with a situation should the break cause a positional issue mid-race. It's unlikely Ides Of March has shown the best of his ability yet, and he is an intriguing runner who could spring a small surprise in a race which lacks a clear favourite.

Likeable colt Seagulls Eleven has shown great form this season for Hugo Palmer, and could be ready for a challenge of this nature partnered by the experienced and in-form Luis Saez.

On debut he finished a length second to subsequent Listed winner Yaroogh, with subsequent Group One second Green Storm behind in third, and then beat that same rival to win his maiden on better ground in his following start. In the Group Two Superlative Stakes, he finished a-length-and-a-half second to the talented Ancient Truth, with Wimbledon Hawkeye and Columnist in third and fourth, respectively, before placing third to Scorthy Champ in the Group One Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh, with Aomori City two-and-a-quarter-lengths behind in fourth.

Scorthy Champ had previously beaten subsequent Futurity Trophy Stakes winner Hotazhell and subsequent Group One second Mount Kilimanjaro in a Leopardstown maiden, representing a good level of form which has been franked since. Henri Matisse was unable to justify favouritism in the Irish Champions Festival race, and only finished three-quarters-of-a-length ahead of Seagulls Eleven who is a much bigger price in comparison here.

The colt may have been unsuited by the softer going in the Dewhurst Stakes when last seen, but a return to a sounder surface, now upped to a mile, should suit well, and he represents great value at a price of 14/115.00, capable of making the frame with a clear run around.

His sire, Galileo Gold, has a 40 percent success rate with winners-to-runners on a firm surface, with a 33 percent strike-rate, and a 30 percent success rate with winners-to-runners on good to firm. The stallion won his maiden on a quick surface, as well as finishing a neck second in the Sussex Stakes, too, suggesting it could bring further improvement from the colt, especially considering his best performances to date have come on better ground.

His half-sister The Platinum Queen, although unable to land a blow in her Breeders' Cup appearance, showed an exceptional level of ability as a juvenile, winning four of eight races, and finishing a magnificent second in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes behind incredible filly Highfield Princess. She was also a close second in the Flying Childers Stakes before landing the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp.

His dam's half-sister The Gold Cheongsam achieved a career-high rating of 105 and also finished fifth in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in 2012, when staying on well, therefore there is enough class in his pedigree to suggest he is up to competing in this sphere.