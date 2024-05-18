Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 May
Timeform pick out the three best bets in at Pimlico on Saturday.
-
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US
Pimlico - R6 (18:28) - Back #1 Mr Skylight
MR SKYLIGHT has the inside gate and could make every yard trying his hand in graded stakes for the first time. Petingas Twin posted a good time last time out and is also likely to be in the mix, whilst Catahoula Moon has worked well and can't be discounted.
Pimlico - R12 (22:52) - Back #10 Emmanuel
EMMANUEL is more solid than most at this level and should take plenty of beating stretching back out in distance. Adhamo represents a leading outfit and is likely also to go close, whilst Highland Chief merits a second look on pick of his efforts as well.
Pimlico - R13 (00:01) - Back #5 Mystik Dan
Rain is forecast but Kentucky Derby winner MYSTIK DAN sets the standard in this year's Preakness and can confirm his superiority from two weeks ago over Catching Freedom. After the scratching of Muth, Bob Baffert relies on Imagination who can see out the trifecta.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
-
