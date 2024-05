Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

ROCKY'S EXPRESS has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show back in a maiden claimer. Over My Limit has less on plate here than in last race and is the pick of the remainder.

SHOOT IT TRUE clocked a good time when making an impressive debut and looks the one to be on upped to a stakes race. Mensa went wire-to-wire first time out and should be thereabouts, whilst West Memorial could run a big race.

CARL SPACKLER was well on the up when last seen and should make a bold show despite having to overcome a lengthy absence. Smokin' T is a proven graded performer and can chase the selection home, whilst Stitched can see out the trifecta.