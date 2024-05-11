Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 May
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on Saturday.
Belmont At The Big A - R6 (20:08) - Back #3 The Wine Steward
THE WINE STEWARD has never been out of the first two and put in a good piece of work the other day, he looks well up to winning this Grade 3. Tuscan Gold was third in the Louisiana Derby last time and can fill the second spot here. Antiquarian can see out the three.
Belmont At The Big A - R7 (20:39) - Back #9 Nations Pride
NATIONS PRIDE must have a good chance on these terms and should give backers a good run for their money as he bids to land another graded stakes success in North America. Tawny Port has a rider in the plate who excels round here and is the pick of the remainder, whilst So High also comes into the reckoning at a big price.
Belmont At The Big A - R8 (21:10) - Back #4 Mulkey
MULKEY failed to land the money on debut but chased home one who has gone in since and looks well up to winning this for a barn in good form. Granadilla looks sure to be on the premises again, whilst Inflammabelle can take yet another step forward.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
