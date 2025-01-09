Horse Racing Tips

US Racing Tips: Weighted to be better than Average

US Racing
Mark Milligan provides three selections in the US on Thursday

US expert Mark Milligan has three selections at Gulfstream on Thursday evening...

  • Winooski can come out on top

  • Weighted Average will appreciate longer trip

  • Good opportunity for Rumours Have It

Gulfstream - R3 18:24 - Back Winooski

Recommended Bet

Back Winooski in the 18:24 Gulfstream

SBK5/2

Gulfstream - R7 20:32 - Back Weighted Average

Recommended Bet

Back Weighted Average in the 20:32 Gulfstream

SBK11/8

Gulfstream - R9 21:34 - Back Rumours Have It

Recommended Bet

Back Rumours Have It in the 21:34 Gulfstream

SBK2/1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

