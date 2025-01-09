US Racing Tips: Weighted to be better than Average

Winooski can come out on top

Weighted Average will appreciate longer trip

Good opportunity for Rumours Have It

This claimer on the Gulfstream Park all-weather track looks to chiefly concern Winooski and Speed Control, with preference for the former. David Egan's mount was a clear-cut winner at this sort of level two starts back and wasn't disgraced when fifth in a much stronger race last time.

This race represents a drop back down in grade for Winooski and he's expected to get back on track under conditions that suit ideally.

Main danger Speed Control was a good runner-up in a similar contest to this last time and has the benefit of Luis Saez in the saddle, though he's expected to find Winooski that bit stronger.

Recommended Bet Back Winooski in the 18:24 Gulfstream SBK 5/2

Chad Brown is often the first port of call when it comes to assessing US turf races and he has a strong chance of taking this maiden with Weighted Average, who looks sure to be suited by stepping up to the longest trip she's faced.

This daughter of English Channel has yet to race beyond 9f, but the way she's finished several of her races to date suggests she'll be ideally suited by having her stamina drawn out further over this 1m3f trip. Her sire has a good record with his runners over this sort of distance and Weighted Average is a confident selection to break her duck at the fifth time of asking.

Mizoula may emerge as the main threat, though she didn't seem to quite get home over this distance last time and could well struggle to hold off Weighted Average in the latter stages.

Recommended Bet Back Weighted Average in the 20:32 Gulfstream SBK 11/8

A 7f maiden on the dirt rounds off Thursday's Gulfstream card and it looks a good opportunity for the age-old Todd Pletcher/John Velasquez partnership to get a winner on the board.

Rumours Have It produced a very promising first effort when second over 6f on debut at this track in November and this daughter of Tapit should only get better the further she goes. She's also got plenty of speed in her arsenal which should enable het to get a good pitch from her outside stall.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Rumours Have It looked noticeably green in front on that debut run and she should come on a bundle with the experience under her belt.

She ranks one of the day's best bets.

Recommended Bet Back Rumours Have It in the 21:34 Gulfstream SBK 2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.