Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 May
Timeform highlight the best bets in the US on Tuesday.
-
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US
Horseshoe Indianapolis - R1 (19:10) - Back #5 Keen Ice Sight
Keen Ice Sight ran well dropped to this level last time and has to enter calculations once more. Wild Tapit looks the barn pick on jockey bookings and can chase the selection home, whilst Skylerville also requires consideration.
Horseshoe Indianapolis - R9 (23:18) - Back #4 Specialty Act
Specialty Act drops into a maiden claimer and can finally earn his diploma after hitting the board on several occasions already. Cowboy Justice should find this easier than of late and can finish second. Lantana Star can also make his presence felt.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
