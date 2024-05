Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

This looks quite a soft race for a Grade 1 but last year's runner-up HOIST THE GOLD has the form edge and can go one better without the likes of a Cody's Wish in this lineup. Three Technique has been working well in the build up to his 2024 return, whilst Zozos can make the trifecta.

Quite an open race with NAVAL POWER just about getting the verdict. He's won both starts over this distance and we probably haven't yet seen what he's fully capable of. The two Chad Brown runners, I'm Very Busy and Program Trading, look the next pair to be concentrating on in an intriguing Grade 1.

FIERCENESS is a standout on form and will be very tough to stop as he bids to add another Grade 1 to his haul despite the wide draw. Sierra Leone goes from strength to strength and may prove next best, whilst the unbeaten Forever Young looks a formidable challenger from Japan.