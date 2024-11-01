Ryan Moore: Lake Victoria the one to beat in Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Whistlejacket should be suited by the requirements of Del Mar

Lake Victoria sets a high standard and has a lovely draw

Henri Matisse has a lot of ability and form has been franked

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor

He has been the model of consistency since making his debut at the Curragh back in April and has only been out of the first two on one occasion. That was when he was fourth but only beaten a little over 1l behind Shareholder in the Norfolk. A Group 1 winner when landing the Morny at Deauville, he ran well to finish second to Shadow Of Light in the Middle Park.

He is a lovely well-balanced son of No Nay Never who I think will be well suited to the requirements of Del Mar breaking from stall 7.

Ides Of March stepped up to Group 3 company in the Round Tower and ran out a convincing winner. He needs to step up again but deserves to take his chance here. Although the draw hasn't been kind to him in 12.

I really don't know much about this Japanese trained American Pharoah filly, but she is highly thought of by connections and looks like she will cope well with the step up in trip here. She has won two small field races in Japan making all the running but it's a different test here. Drawn 9 of 9 is not ideal but we'll see how the race unfolds.

She is a very good filly who has had a perfect season to date. She showed a great resolution and hit the line strong when winning the Moyglare over 7f and was just as impressive when dropping back to 6f in the Cheveley Park. She quickened really well there to win easily. She sets a high standard here and drawn in one is another positive.

Heavens Gate is a filly that I really like. She is tough and consistent and will give a very good account of herself here.

He quickened really well when winning the Futurity and the form of that race has been well advertised since by Hotazhell. I'd forgive him his Lagardere run as he got a little lit up by the first-time blinkers and the ground was far from ideal for him.

Drawn wide in 13 we have to see how the race unfolds but he is a horse with a lot of ability.

Timeform Verdict

Lake Victoria is a filly who is bred in the purple and has improved a chunk in all four of her starts so far this season. She remains unbeaten, and looked a filly right out of the top drawer when recording her second top-level success in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket last time, having no problem with the drop to six furlongs. Lake Victoria stays seven furlongs well, though, and will have no problem moving up to a mile at a sharp, tight track like Del Mar. She has fared well with the draw and sets a high standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - she is at least 16 lb clear of her rivals.

Now read more Racing tips and previews here.