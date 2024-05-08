Horse Racing Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 May

US Smartplays
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the best bets in the US on Wednesday.

Parx Racing - R2 (18:07) - Back #3 Look Out Lambo

LOOK OUT LAMBO ran well on barn debut last time and can go one better here. Allevare is less up against it on this occasion and is a contender on the pick of his efforts. Jonny Quist is another worth looking at.

Parx Racing - R6 (19:29) - Back #5 Coles Conundrum

COLES CONUNDRUM has moved to a barn who do well with similar sorts and can get back to winning ways in this claimer. Long Legged Boy has the form in the book to be competitive and is our next pick, whilst Tiempo Perfecto should be thereabouts if in the same form as last time.

Parx Racing - R9 (21:20) - Back #5 Masrour

MASROUR has a good strike-rate and looks to have decent claims of following up from last time. Fatih was also a winner when last seen and can't be ruled out up in class. Center Mid Maddie also commands a closer look.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

