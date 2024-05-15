Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 May
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on Wednesday.
-
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US
Belterra Park - R4 (18:45) - Back #2 School's Out
SCHOOL'S OUT showed some early speed on debut and seems the one they have to beat in a weak maiden, whilst it looks significant that he's turned out again quickly. Disco Music has switched barns and is taken for the forecast.
Will Rogers Downs - R1 (19:15) - Back #3 Our Bet
OUR BET will be hard to beat on these terms and sets a good standard in this lowly claimer. Grace The Lady was a winner last time but may have to settle for second back over this slightly longer distance.
Will Rogers Downs - R8 (22:24) - Back #5 Huey Duey
HUEY DUEY has been running well of late and can make the most of dropping back into a claimer here. Timehascome finished behind the selection last time and can take second on stable debut, whilst Starburst is worth a look getting class relief in this spot.
-
