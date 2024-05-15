Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 May

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

SCHOOL'S OUT showed some early speed on debut and seems the one they have to beat in a weak maiden, whilst it looks significant that he's turned out again quickly. Disco Music has switched barns and is taken for the forecast.

OUR BET will be hard to beat on these terms and sets a good standard in this lowly claimer. Grace The Lady was a winner last time but may have to settle for second back over this slightly longer distance.

HUEY DUEY has been running well of late and can make the most of dropping back into a claimer here. Timehascome finished behind the selection last time and can take second on stable debut, whilst Starburst is worth a look getting class relief in this spot.