Horse Racing Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 May

US racing
Timeform pick out three best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on Wednesday.

  • Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Belterra Park - R4 (18:45) - Back #2 School's Out

SCHOOL'S OUT showed some early speed on debut and seems the one they have to beat in a weak maiden, whilst it looks significant that he's turned out again quickly. Disco Music has switched barns and is taken for the forecast.

Will Rogers Downs - R1 (19:15) - Back #3 Our Bet

OUR BET will be hard to beat on these terms and sets a good standard in this lowly claimer. Grace The Lady was a winner last time but may have to settle for second back over this slightly longer distance.

Will Rogers Downs - R8 (22:24) - Back #5 Huey Duey

HUEY DUEY has been running well of late and can make the most of dropping back into a claimer here. Timehascome finished behind the selection last time and can take second on stable debut, whilst Starburst is worth a look getting class relief in this spot.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Thursday York Dante Meeting Cheat Sheet: Expert tips and insight

  • Max Liu
Thursday York Dante meeting cheat sheet tipsters and ambassadors
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two sprinters feature in big price York opening day double

  • Alan Dudman
York Racecourse
Horse Racing Tips

York Racing Tips: Friendly Soul sets high standard

  • Andrew Asquith
York

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets for York

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Haggas can do it again at York on Day One

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Day One York Dante Meeting: Spycatcher has strong chance

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Two sprinters feature in big price York opening day double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Mulholland hurdler to score at Ffos Las

Latest podcasts

"