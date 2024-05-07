Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 May

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Hacker has been in the form of his life for this barn and is hard to oppose. Box Seat goes well at this venue and the merit of his last effort was underpinned by the clock, so he appeals as best of the remainder.

Social Lady looks the clear pick at the weights and can break her run of second-placed finishes in this spot. Black Ice arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as next best from Girlfromouterspace.

Essential Business can take advantage of the class drop in this lowly claimer. Atomic Rose has a rider in the plate who shines round here and can build on her second last time, whilst Ourperfectprincess should be on the premises for a barn with a good record here.