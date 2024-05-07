Tony Calvin Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 May

US horse racing
Timeform highlight the best bets in the US on Tuesday.

Will Rogers Downs - R2 (19:42) - Back #5 Hacker

Hacker has been in the form of his life for this barn and is hard to oppose. Box Seat goes well at this venue and the merit of his last effort was underpinned by the clock, so he appeals as best of the remainder.

Parx Racing - R8 (20:53) - Back #7 Social Lady

Social Lady looks the clear pick at the weights and can break her run of second-placed finishes in this spot. Black Ice arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as next best from Girlfromouterspace.

Louisiana Downs - R2 (22:30) - Back #6 Essential Business

Essential Business can take advantage of the class drop in this lowly claimer. Atomic Rose has a rider in the plate who shines round here and can build on her second last time, whilst Ourperfectprincess should be on the premises for a barn with a good record here.

