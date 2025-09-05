Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for England v Andorra, World Cup qualifiers, EFL

Get the best bets for Saturday's international and club football

Three tips for England v Andorra World Cup qualifier up to 13/5 3.60

Plus tips for more World Cup qualifiers and EFL action

England v Andorra Tips and Predictions

Dave Tindall: "Back in June, Harry Kane said the camp at that time of year was always a tricky one for England with players coming off the back of a long season. And so it proved with England limping past Andorra and then taking a 3-1 beating by Senegal at the City Ground.

"Kane scored the opening goal in both games and with the likes of Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham all absent through injury for Saturday's game, he looks worth a go at 15/8 to open the scoring once more.

"Note also that he's broken the deadlock in two of his four matches for Bayern Munich this season. It's a very obvious bet but one that is easy to justify at the price."

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane for First Goalscorer SBK 15/8

Stephen Tudor: "Reece James was deployed at left-back last time out vs the Tricolors but should start on his favoured flank here, with Myles Lewis-Skelly across the park. After enduring yet another injury-plagued campaign last term the 25-year-old has begun 2025/26 well, creating 3.3 chances per 90 while, from a defensive standpoint, making 3.3 interceptions per 90. The latter is a league high.

"James has played once at right-back under Tuchel for his country and was superb that night, curling an immaculate free-back to open proceedings against Latvia. If he synchs up well with Noni Madueke expect a goal or two to come from down that side."

Recommended Bet Back England to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 SBK 13/5

Max Liu: "England have won all seven of their matches against Andorra without conceding a single goal and they should able to extend that record at Wembley on Saturday.

"They come into this match in fourth in the FIFA World Rankings while the visitors are 153rd. Andorra have played 46 matches previously against nations ranked inside the top-20 at the time of the game and have lost all 46 by an aggregate score of 168-5.

"Andorra have gone 14 competitive matches without scoring a goal (D2 L12). Even though Tuchel's men only scraped a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, we should be able to back a comfortable home win."

Recommended Bet Back England to score Over 4.5 goals SBK 4/5

EFL Tips and Predictions

Alan Dudman: "I really don't like the price of the hosts here at 11/10, and I am clucking my disapproval at those odds for a team with just two points from six games. The Os have added Dom Ballard, a 20-year-old striker from Southampton and Richie Wellens has a fair few options now, so too as Darren Moore by snapping up Devante Cole from West Brom on deadline day.

"Most of Vale's games have been close affairs and four of their six thus far have been Under 2.5 Goals, and as I don't see much between the teams and the hosts a terrible price, I much prefer having two results with the double chance on the Londoners at the Wembley of the North. I only found this out last week."