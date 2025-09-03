England v Andorra: Back these four in-form players to shine

James to dominate down the right

Spot-kick to aid England's easy cause

Kane and co to finish contest strongly

For the second time in three months Thomas Tuchel's England face Andorra, this time at Wembley, and only a victory to nil is realistically anticipated. The Andorrans are ranked lower than St Vincent and the Grenadines and have a population a third the size of Wolverhampton.

Their best player - goalkeeper Iker Alvarez - plays in the Spanish second tier and they have scored precisely three goals in their last 30 hours of international football.

All of which mitigates the loss of several notable players for the Three Lions but the new(ish) England gaffer still has players to call on who have started the season brightly.

These four in particular are expected to shine.

Reece returns

Reece James was deployed at left-back last time out vs the Tricolors but should start on his favoured flank here, with Myles Lewis-Skelly across the park.

After enduring yet another injury-plagued campaign last term the 25-year-old has begun 2025/26 well, creating 3.3 chances per 90 while, from a defensive standpoint, making 3.3 interceptions per 90. The latter is a league high.

James has played once at right-back under Tuchel for his country and was superb that night, curling an immaculate free-back to open proceedings against Latvia.

If he synchs up well with Noni Madueke expect a goal or two to come from down that side.

Recommended Bet Back England to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 SBK 13/5

Rice on a plate

Ultimately it was to no avail but Declan Rice's defensive attributes were needed at Anfield last week, the midfielder making six blocks, interceptions and clearances combined.

This Saturday it will be his attacking attributes that will be most relied upon, the midfielder no doubt given licence to roam forward, especially as 85% of the play took part in the final and middle third when England last encountered Andorra.

It's encouraging therefore that Rice has increased his assist ratio considerably in recent months, already registering one apiece vs Manchester United and Leeds in the Premier League this season and carving out two in three starts under Tuchel for his country.





Recommended Bet Back Rice to assist SBK 1/1

Gordon cute in the box

Injuries could open the door for Anthony Gordon to make a second consecutive start under Tuchel, less than a fortnight after foolishly getting sent off vs Liverpool.

Right up until his reckless challenge on Virgil Van Dijk, the makeshift forward had been flying, extending on a decent showing against Aston Villa on the opening weekend. At this early juncture, no top-flight player boasts a better shots per 90 ratio (6.7) while 2.7 dribbles per 90 amounts to an 80% success rate.

It's Gordon's ability to win a spot-kick that most intrigues though, particularly against a side who will deploy a low-block throughout.



The 24-year-old won nine of Newcastle's last 20 penalties across all comps and with James additionally doubling up with Madueke down the right, a stray, tired leg is all too easy to imagine.

Recommended Bet Back a pen to be awarded SBK 8/11

Kane to leave it late



England's record goalscorer has bagged in each of his last five international outings while it's a similar - and predictable - tale of sustained excellence for Bayern Munich, starting 2025/26 with six goals in four for the German giants.

So far though, so what? Kane finding the net with unerring regularity is not news and the odds duly reflect this.

Yet, when he finds the net these days is definitely of interest, sharing a trait with England of converting mostly beyond the break.

Six of Kane's last seven for the Three Lions have come in the second half while similarly 16 of the team's last 21 have been scored in that period.

It's a trend the 32-year-old has brought into this campaign too, with four of his six for Bayern converted past the hour-mark.

It took England 50 long minutes to break the deadlock back in June and though it's hard to conceive that happening again certainly the bulk of the goals can be expected when opposition legs tire and concentration wanes.

Recommended Bet Back second half most goals SBK 10/11

