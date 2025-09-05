England v Andorra: Keep it simple with 15/8 Kane punt

England have never conceded in five games against Andorra

The visitors haven't scored in over 21 hours

Backing Harry Kane to add to his record England tally is the way to go

England v Andorra

Saturday 06 September, 17:00

Live on ITV 1, ITVX & STV



England extreme odds look justified

It's a very rare occurence to check a pre-match football match market and find one side trading at the minimum 1.011/100 on the exchange.

But that's how extreme the odds are for England v Andorra and it's pretty clear why when working through the stats ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Villa Park as England surely make it five wins out of five on their journey to next summer's finals.

It can be easy to lump minnows in together but Andorra really are the tiniest of fish. They've gone 14 competitive matches without even managing a goal although they did at least draw a couple of those games.

But failing to score for 21 hours and 38 minutes is pretty soul destroying, as is their record against teams in the top 20 of the FIFA World Rankings. They've played 46 such matches and lost them all. Aggregate score: 168-5.

Past form and markets suggest 4-0 or 5-0

It'll come as no surprise to note that England have won all seven of their matches against Andorra, games that took place between 2006 and June 2025.

Again, no eyebrow raising at the fact that Andorra haven't scored a goal in those matches but those 1.011/100 quotes perhaps look just a little presumptious given that England only beat Andorra 1-0 in June, Harry Kane's 50th-minute goal the only time the Three Lions broke through in the match played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. That was just the third game in charge for new boss Thomas Tuchel and his first on the road but even so.

Previous scorelines between the pair show 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, two 5-0s and a 6-0. If using the filter of England being at home, it's 15-0 overall so 5-0 has been the average scoreline. That's 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook and shares favouritism with 4-0.

Collect with Kane

Back in June, Harry Kane said the camp at that time of year was always a tricky one for England with players coming off the back of a long season.

And so it proved with England limping past Andorra and then taking a 3-1 beating by Senegal at the City Ground.

Kane scored the opening goal in both games and with the likes of Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham all absent through injury for Saturday's game, he looks worth a go at 15/82.88 to open the scoring once more.

Note also that he's broken the deadlock in two of his four matches for Bayern Munich this season. It's a very obvious bet but one that is easy to justify at the price.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane for First Goalscorer SBK 15/8

Kane can also feature in Bet Builder

Kane has now scored an (England record) 73 goals in 107 internationals. But in 38 matches in qualifying for Euros or World Cups - when often playing against weaker opposition - he's netted 43 in 38.

He can match that better than a goal per game ratio for his club this season. Kane has six in four for the Bundesliga champions, including a hat-trick and a brace.

He's a shade of odds-on to score two or more against Andorra but we can bump that over even money by adding in an England clean sheet. For the record, the Three Lions have already had three out of four under Tuchel.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane To Score 2 Goals or more and Both teams to Score 'No' SBK 23/20

In terms of other bets, punters need to be aware that the Andorra game on Saturday is followed by a trip to Serbia on Tuesday evening - a far harder proposition.

In other words, the time for Tuchel to take a look at some new players such as Elliott Anderson and Djed Spence will be here. Kane will surely get his chunk of minutes but other potential scorer bets could be compromised if the England boss chops and changes from 45 minutes onwards.

Finally, if pushing the boat out and going for a bigger Bet Builder price that still involves Kane, these are worth a look:

Kane to score first in a 5-0 win at 14/115.00.

Kane to score 2 or More in a 4-0 win at 11/112.00.

