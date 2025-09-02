England v Andorra Tips: Three for Saturday's World Cup qualifier

Three tips for England v Andorra on Saturday

Tuchel's team need to be much better in 2025/26

World Cup qualifier against Andorra followed by Serbia trip

England v Andorra

Saturday, 15:00

Live on BBC1

A big season for England begins at Villa Park on Saturday when they host Andorra in a qualifier for next summer's World Cup. Three days later the Three Lions will travel to Serbia for what should be the most difficult match of the campaign for Harry Kane and co.

Thomas Tuchel was given a simple brief when he took the England job late last year - end England's wait for a major trophy - and they are 13/27.50 to win the tournament in North America in 2026.

They will need to improve dramatically if they are to reward backers, following a 3-1 defeat to Senegal last time out in June. That loss followed a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at Andorra. Tuchel will demand much better from his team this time. Here are three recommended bets - based on the Opta stats - for Saturday.

England v Andorra Bet #1 - Back England to score over 4.5

England have won all seven of their matches against Andorra without conceding a single goal and they should able to extend that record at Wembley on Saturday.

They come into this match in fourth in the FIFA World Rankings while the visitors are 153rd. Andorra have played 46 matches previously against nations ranked inside the top-20 at the time of the game and have lost all 46 by an aggregate score of 168-5.

Andorra have gone 14 competitive matches without scoring a goal (D2 L12). Even though Tuchel's men only scraped a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, we should be able to back a comfortable home win.

Recommended Bet Back England to score Over 4.5 goals SBK 4/5

England v Andorra Bet #2 - Back England to score under 1.5 first-half goals

In their four matches so far under Tuchel, England have failed to score more than one goal before the break. In fact, the one match in which they drew a first-half blank was the win in Andorra which came courtesy of Harry Kane's second-half strike.

At Villa Park, the visitors will struggle to get to the break without conceding, but the stats indicate that we should not expect a first-half deluge.

Recommended Bet Back England to score under 1.5 goals in first-half SBK 8/5

England v Andorra Bet #3 - Back Three Lions to win 5-0

Odds-against bets are hard to come by in matches where there is a vast gulf in class between the teams. One way to do it is the correct score market which comes with obvious risks. However, we like the look of 5-0.

England beat Ireland by the same margin at Wembley last autumn and, on top of that, Andorra have lost their three away matches against England by an aggregate score of 15-0.