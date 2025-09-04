The Nation Predicts: Fans split on Tuchel's England, Palmer key man for World Cup 2026 and more

51% of fans put club trophy before World Cup glory

Palmer most important England player say fans

Alan Shearer gives verdict on Tuchel's England so far

Betfair teamed up with YouGov to get fans' thoughts on everything from Thomas Tuchel to England's chances of winning the World Cup next summer.

The results of this Nation Predicts poll make for fascinating reading as the Three Lions prepare to take on Andorra on Saturday and Serbia on Tuesday in World Cup qualifiers.

Fans split on club v country before World Cup qualifiers

With the new season just a handful of games in, football fans' allegiances to club and country are split when it comes to who they would prefer to lift a trophy: their club or England.

According to the poll, 51% said they would rather their team win silverware, while 49% said they'd prefer Three Lions to win the 2026 World Cup.

Everton fans showed the most loyalty to their club with almost seven in 10 (67%) opting for Toffees glory over England success. Chelsea fans were the most patriotic, with 62% saying they would rather see football coming home next summer.

Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer can see both sides of the debate:

He said: "Would I rather my team win a trophy or England win the World Cup? That's an impossible question. We were so lucky as fans to see Newcastle win their trophy last season, what a feeling that was.

"Seeing England win a World Cup would be pretty special. I guess because Newcastle won one last season, I'd also like to see England win one as well. But that is a really tough question.

"From a player's point of view, I guess it is winning the World Cup. There isn't anything bigger than winning a World Cup, is there? So you'd have to say a World Cup as a player."

Tuchel's England divide opinion

When it comes to the verdict on whether Thomas Tuchel is the right manager for England, 50% of football fans can't decide, while 28% believe he is and 22% disagree and say he is not.

Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer believes the new England boss will be judged for his team's performance at the upcoming World Cup.

He said: "So far under Tuchel I think it's been OK. It's tough, it's a new season again, and there's been so much spoken about in terms of the transfer window, league games, and everything else that's gone with it, especially with the summer off. But it's now getting back to the England games.

"England will qualify but Tuchel has to win the World Cup in America, Mexico, and Canada next summer. That's what he's been brought in to do.

"He's used to pressure, he knows what it is, and I guess because of the length of his contract, he knows exactly what he has to do.

"Although it's not simple, it is pretty simple: he has to win the World Cup. It's going to be a huge ask to take England to that World Cup and, given the conditions they'll have to play in, to go and win it. It's going to be tough, but he knows that's what he has to do."

Pick players on performance over reputation

A resounding nine out of 10 fans believe England players should be picked on current form and performances, not past achievements or reputation.

Much has been made about players included in, and omitted from, Thomas Tuchel's England squad, with Brentford's Jordan Henderson's call up heavily debated. In fact, more than two in five fans (42%) disagree with his inclusion, while only 23% believe he should be in the squad.

Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer thinks Thomas Tuchel is sending a message with his squad for the qualifiers.

He said: "I think Thomas Tuchel has probably named that squad for a reason. I think it's certainly young and exciting. It's got a new feeling to it, hasn't it?

"There are so many different players in there and a few have been left out. He's freshened things up, I think, and I can see the reason and understand why he's wanted to do that.

"Am I surprised he left out Trent? Yes and no. I think what it does is it sends a message out to the whole squad that if Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Real Madrid player, can be left out of an England squad, then anyone can be left out of it.

"I think that's always a good message for the manager to send to other players: you play well or you're not going to be in the squad."

Chelsea star can help England bring home World Cup

Almost one in five football fans (18%) believe football is coming home, with only Spain ahead of the Three Lions, with 32% of the vote.

When it comes to who will be England's most important player, Chelsea's Cole Palmer topped the list with 28%, ahead of Jude Bellingham (24%), Harry Kane (13%) and Bukayo Saka (11%).

Despite questions over his performances at Euro 2024, captain Harry Kane has been backed to still play a key role, with the majority of football fans (52%) believing he should start for England at the World Cup.

Betfair Ambassador, Alan Shearer expects the excitement for the World Cup to build this weekend.

"Against Andorra and Serbia I'd like to see front-foot attacking, really positive, exciting football. I do think at times when you're watching England as a fan, it hasn't been as good as it could or should be, maybe because of the tempo or the opposition.

"I think from now on, it should start to get exciting, and we should look forward to a great World Cup. That all starts in this international window. I think all the players are now fighting and scrapping for a starting place in that World Cup squad, and I'm hoping because of that, you see lots of energy and a really positive outcome.

"As a player you're always aware that at the end of the season you're going to play in a World Cup, which is incredible, but I don't think you approach anything differently.

"Once you start thinking that way, things might not go as well as you want, you've just got to try and take the season as normal as possible. But you are aware of what's at the end of the season, no doubt about it."