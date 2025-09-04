Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Stags and Orient the best weekend bets

Two sides in League One appeal with Double Chance bets

MK Dons to keep quiet Manchester United conquerors

Alan Dudman previews the weekend action in the EFL with six tips

League One Tips

Port Vale are still in search of their first win of the campaign while Orient are searching for the same consistency that took them to the League One playoff final last term.

I really don't like the price of the hosts here at 11/102.11, and I am clucking my disapproval at those odds for a team with just two points from six games.

The Os have added Dom Ballard, a 20-year-old striker from Southampton and Richie Wellens has a fair few options now, so too as Darren Moore by snapping up Devante Cole from West Brom on deadline day.

Most of Vale's games have been close affairs and four of their six thus far have been Under 2.5 Goals, and as I don't see much between the teams and the hosts a terrible price, I much prefer having two results with the double chance on the Londoners at the Wembley of the North. I only found this out last week.

Recommended Bet Back Leyton Orient double chance v Mansfield SBK 8/13

One of the shortest prices this weekend an acca banker will no double be Huddersfield - who have a 100% record at home without conceding a goal and would be a short price against anyone.

For Saturday it's a team in disarray, as Peterborough have been appalling with just one point in six games.

Bottom of the table, Darren Ferguson needs to see his side producing something and the four deadline day signings of Harry Leonard, Jimmy-Jay Morgan alongside defenders Jacob Mendy and Tom O'Connor could be seen as panic stations.

Leonard is the interesting one from Blackburn - who reportedly cost a few quid and Posh always have unearthed a striker who scored down the years, so the pressure is on the young man to deliver in what looks a bit of a bloated squad.

Huddersfield have won all three of their home league games this season by an aggregate score of 6-0. They last won their first four at home in the 2016-17 Championship campaign, while they've never done so without conceding and it's impossible to get away from them here - and with Posh conceding goals in a manner I dislike, backing Huddersfield and Over 1.5 Goals at 4/61.67.

Recommended Bet Back Huddersfield to win and Over 1.5 Goals SBK 4/6

Mansfield have produced a couple of superb wins this term. It's hard to eclipse their 4-1 beating of Orient with Regan Hendry bagging a couple. Although the playmaker was surprisingly left out against Lincoln last Saturday in the 1-1 at Sincil Bank.

Nigel Clough's Stags are unbeaten in four and had a spell of constant second-half pressure at Lincoln and that could be a little too much for Wycombe.

The hosts have lost two of their three home matches so far and have struggled for goals bar the 2-2 v Reading.

It's been their worst start to a League One season in 27 tears under Michael Dodds, whose record of eight wins from his 28 games is nothing to shout about, and you cannot win a war with pineapples.

The possession-based slow, boring passing game looks an outmoded concept these days and Dodds' style of play isn't working, or his methods are failing. Maybe it is both.

Recommended Bet Back Mansfield Double Chance v Wycombe SBK 8/11

League Two Tips

The fight to be League Two's worst side is on. Cheltenham have a point and Shrewsbury have just two.

Barnet have finally found their mojo following promotion from the National League, and one wonders if either Cheltenham or the Shrews go down if they will ever come back up.

Shrewsbury will be looking to avoid failing to win any of their opening seven games of a league campaign for just the second time this century, after the 2018-19 season (D2 L4 so far), which reflects the sorry state they are in.

The Bees once against started in a sloppy fashion, although they passed the ball more than they did against Swindon - a mighty win against Ian Holloway's team.

Shrewsbury's 1.09 and 1.54 xG and xA metrics are a massive cause for concern here and Barnet look a fair price at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet Back Barnet to beat Shrewsbury SBK 8/11

After the Manchester United EFL Cup exploits, Grimsby completely fluffed their lines against Bristol Rovers last Saturday with a 0-1 home defeat to the Gas.

It's often the worry with Grimsby. At times they have the look of a really good side, and then they lose to a team as poor as Rovers.

Paul Warne and the MK Dons deal in clean sheets. They've conceded just one all at home from three games and their xA number of just 0.81 is typical of a Warne side.

With that in mind I can see a 1-0 here, or certainly a close game with the Dons to edge it. And while Grimsby Town's last three league visits to MK Dons have all finished level, last season's exact fixture ending goalless which gives food for thought for a potential Under 2.5 Goals bets.

The win and the Under 2.5 pays a generous 7/24.50 on the Sportsbook, and it's about time I hit a bigger price tip.

Recommended Bet Back Mk Dons to win and Under 2.5 Goals v Grimsby SBK 7/2

Both Newport and Bristol Rovers appear to be running in some sort of Palladian symmetry. Newport have zero wins at home, Rovers have won once but lost two on the road.

They've failed to score in two of their four, and the other two have nicked a goal. Their away xG is a worrying low 1.14, and a worrying high xA of 1.53.

Newport have lost four on the spin - five if you count the Cup, and their home xG is in the red here with a measly 0.94 figure.

Manager David Hughes admitted Newport's 2-0 loss against Cambridge was the worst under his tenure thus far, while Rovers' boss Darrell Clarke never convinces me and between these two, it could be a case of the last helicopter to leave Saigon.