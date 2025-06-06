World Cup 2026

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Andorra v England and more World Cup qualifiers

England football flags
Get the best bets for Andorra v England and more on Saturday

Get the best bets for Saturday's football including England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra and much more...

Andorra v England tips and predictions

17:00 - Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors

Dave Tindall: "England have won both halves of their games against Albania and Latvia so a repeat of that at 4/9 gets us going. Head-to-head history and recent form suggests an England clean sheet is very likely so Both teams to Score 'No' also gets the nod.

"And, finally, with this game taking place at a La Liga ground rather than on a less reliable local pitch, England should be able to control and dominate and be secure in their passing in and around the area. That can translate into chances and keeping the Andorra goalkeeper busy.

"Iker Alvarez, who plays in the Spanish second division for Villarreal B, made four saves in the 3-0 loss to Albania in March. For just one more stop it's 1/2 so we'll add that in too. The three elements work out as a 7/4 shot."

Recommended Bet

Back Both teams to Score 'No', England to Win Both Halves and Andorra Goalkeeper To Make 5 Or More Saves

SBK7/4

Andorra v England Tips: Back Kane to score in bet builder

Max Liu: "England have won each of their last five competitive matches in all competitions, last putting together a longer winning run between September 2017 and June 2018 (six in a row).

"Meanwhile the Three Lions could win five competitive fixtures without conceding for only the third time ever, also doing so in September 2005 and October 2007. They were ahead at the break in both of their matches so far under Tuchel and can continue that run here.

"Speaking of momentum, Harry Kane has been in good nick for Bayern Munich recently and for England. He scored in both of Thomas Tuchel's first two games (vAlbania and Latvia) and can keep that run going here."  

Recommended Bet

Back England -3, England win both halves and Kane to score

SBK5/4

More World Cup qualifiers tips and predictions

19:45 - Albania v Serbia: Back Vlahovic in 5/2 double

Paul Higham: "Still a tense fixture between these Balkan neighbours who share an uneasy relationship, Serbia start their bid for a third straight World Cup after beating Austria to Nations League promotion, so will be full of confindence of at least finishing second behind England in this group.

"Sylvinho's Albania only lost 2-0 to England at Wembley so will be tough to beat, but Serbia qualified without losing a game for the last World Cup so they know exactly what they're doing and I fancy them to start with a win here at 23/20.

"To add a bit more juice though we'll add in an anytime goal for Dusan Vlahovic - who bagged in the second leg against Austria."

Recommended Bet

Back Serbia to win & Vlahovic to score

SBK5/2

19:45 - Finland v Netherlands: Back Oranje in 4/1 acca

This bet is part of an acca so read the article to find out about the other legs.

Andy Robson: "This marks the Netherlands' first game of the qualifying campaign as they missed the opening matchday due to their participation in the Nations League. They performed respectably in that tournament, losing just once in six group stage matches before narrowly falling to Spain over two legs. 

"Failing to advance from this group would be a catastrophe for the Netherlands, given it's one of the more favorable draws in qualifying. Group G consists of Poland, Finland, Malta, and Lithuania. While Poland may pose the biggest challenge, Ronald Koeman's side should have little trouble finishing top of the group, beginning here.

"Finland have already played two qualifiers, opening with a 1-0 win over Malta before a 2-2 draw with Lithuania. That victory against Malta was crucial, as it's Finland's only win in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Their Nations League B campaign was dismal, losing all six games in a group featuring Ireland, England, and Greece. During that stretch, they conceded 13 goals while scoring just twice."

Recommended Bet

Back Netherlands, Almeria and Chicago

SBK4/1

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors

